Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Reinvent Mother-Daughter Matching in Baggy Jeans

They dressed for the rain in style.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in New York City May 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published

Whether she's layering in an oversize jacket, a knit sweater, or loose pants, the Katie Holmes style book leans heavily on relaxed, comfortable clothing. After a night out at the ballet yesterday, Holmes has returned to fashion as usual—with a mother-daughter matching twist. For a rainy day in New York City, she brought her daughter, Suri Cruise, for a stroll, and it seems Cruise has taken some cues from her parent's casual wardrobe.

During their daytime walk around Manhattan on Wednesday, May 15, the Dawson's Creek alum was seen wearing a chunky oatmeal sweater, which she layered underneath a beige lightweight trench coat. She styled her top with front-seam baggy denim jeans—a silhouette she wore with her daughter weeks before—along with a pair of chunky black boots.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in New York City May 2024

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, coordinated in baggy jeans while out in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Winnie Jumper
SNDYS Winnie Jumper

The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter Charles Tie Waist Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Daphne Stretch Straight-Leg Jeans
Frame Daphne Stretch Straight-Leg Jeans

Holmes completed her outfit by coordinating her beige jacket with a matching mini bag and black sunglasses.

Roma Bag Oat
Fréja New York Roma Bag Oat

Jadon Platform Boot
Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot

Ceres V2
Aire Ceres V2 Sunglasses

Cruise was spotted by her side in a double denim moment, joining her mother in co-signing the rising yet timeless spring styling trick. The 18-year-old's outfit for the day consisted of a baggy medium-wash denim jacket lined with a camel-colored corduroy collar—similar to the barn jacket Holmes wore last week. She also wore a white T-shirt underneath, matching baggy jeans, and brown Birkenstock clogs (yet another one of her mom's favorite shoes).

Sporty & Rich Denim JacketSporty & Rich
Sporty & Rich Denim Jacket

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Birkenstock slides
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Holmes's stroll with Cruise comes after her night at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala, where she made her second red carpet appearance this year.

At the event, the actress dressed for the ballet, but not in balletcore as one would expect. With the help of her stylist Brie Welch, she opted for a beaded black dress by Emilio Pucci and matching Manolo Blahnik heels.

Katie Holmes at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala May 2024

Yesterday, Katie Holmes made a rare red carpet appearance in Emilio Pucci at the 2024 ABT Spring Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes and Cruise have been making more casual appearances together following the latter's eighteenth birthday this year, and the mother-daughter duo is extremely close. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes spoke about her daughter before her project, Rare Objects, was released.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes explained. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

