Oh, to be Suri Cruise. Katie Holmes's hand-me-downs would be sought-after by any red-blooded fashion enthusiast, and in an interview with The Sunday Times, the Dawson's Creek star revealed she has some of her best outfits set aside for her daughter to inherit.
“I’ve saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” Holmes said of her 18-year-old daughter.
And it seems like Cruise knows she has a treasure trove at her disposal. Holmes joked about her daughter borrowing her clothes, teasing, "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that’s fine.”
The mother-daughter duo are already on the same style wavelength. Just last month, the two had a mother-daughter matching moment in baggy jeans. Holmes wore a cream trench coat over a chunky oatmeal sweater and slouchy, high-waisted denim. Cruise complemented the outfit in her Canadian tuxedo, a medium-wash denim barn jacket lined with a camel-colored corduroy collar and brown Birkenstock clogs.
With Holmes's timeless closet, Cruise is in for a lifetime of looks. Holmes's fashion sense has been on full display with the changing of the seasons. Last week, she confirmed the color of the summer in a butter yellow silk midi dress, bravely traveled in wide-leg jeans, and attended New York City's Tribeca Film Festival wearing her twist on the tiny top, big pants trend. She also pulled off three effortless outfit changes in a single day. A new record?
In a conversation with Marie Claire about her new A.P.C. collection, Holmes discussed the ethos behind her simple, yet aspirational style that Cruise is already copying: "I don't like to have a lot of stuff. I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"
Holmes's style hasn't always been this way, and her daughter has informed her fashion evolution. Talking with The Sunday Times, Holmes said, "When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses. You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t. So over the years my style has changed here and there.”
She continued, “I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot. Living in New York City, I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style."
Whether Cruise ends up taking her mom's beloved Mansur Gavriel tote bag, one of her trending summer overalls, or the Gucci loafers she wears on repeat, she's set to carry on her mom's casual-cool fashion legacy.
Shop Katie Holmes's Best Pieces Below
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
