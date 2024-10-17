Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Demonstrate How to Layer Fall Jackets, Two Ways
Good outfits run in the family.
I may be a fashion editor, but I've never quite figured out how to layer fall jackets the right way. I either miscalculate the strength of a photogenic but thinly insulated coat, or I mismatch a bulky sweater to a barn jacket and suffer the overheated consequences. But my days of layering let-downs are over, now that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have delivered how-to-layer-fall-jackets formulas I can follow from now until Christmas.
The mother-daughter duo delivered a silent fall layering demonstration during a walk around Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 17. It's the first time the pair has reunited in the public eye since Suri left for college over the summer, and it's the first glimpse at their turn-of-the-season styling techniques.
Katie Holmes thought it was chilly enough to break out her favorite camel coat by The Frankie Shop, in place of the quilted jacket she's otherwise relied on this October. She placed the oversize style over a gray sweatsuit, chunky Pony sneakers, and a white tote bag by Bevza. Her longline coat's power shoulders would pair just as easily with the evening dress she wore to her Our Town Broadway premiere last week. Over a laid-back (and lightweight) matching set, it's just the kind of juxtaposition her easygoing errand outfit needed.
Suri Cruise clearly got her mom's styling genes. She carried on Katie Holmes's oversize, casual-cool agenda in an exaggerated denim trucker jacket lined in white sherpa fleece, plus a pair of twill navy pants and leather Chelsea boots.
The hand-me-down layering expertise comes into play with Cruise's jacket's texture. Owning to the comfy-cozy warmth of her jacket's fleece lining, she only needed to wear a T-shirt underneath.
From afar, there's no telling what the pair caught up on during their walk. (I imagine Holmes filled her daughter in on all the relaxed denim trends and slingback flats she's tried.) At this distance, I can at least tell that my pre-lined jackets don't need heavy layers underneath.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
ALO's Latest Collection Is a Fashion Girl's Dream—Here's What to Shop
No gym necessary.
By Michaela Bushkin Published
-
4 No-Fail Outfits a Fashion Editor Wears Instead of Jeans
Shop the effortless alternatives I wear on repeat.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Andrew Garfield Brought a Cardboard Cutout of Florence Pugh to the Premiere of 'We Live In Time'
The actress was there in spirit.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya Flexes Her Rare Vintage T-Shirt in Boyish Baggy Trousers and White Sneakers
The 'Challengers' star doesn't need a red carpet to show off her fashion expertise.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Cara Delevingne Cozies Up to the Bolero Trend in the Fuzziest Brown Jacket
The British model bundled up for the grand reopening of Burberry's NYC flagship.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fashion Is Losing the Middle Ground
In–between brands are disappearing. And with them, an entire perspective on style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Alessandra Ambrosio Discovers a New Level of Naked Dressing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
Leave it to the OG Victoria's Secret model to redefine nudity.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Make Their 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debuts Together
The mother-daughter pair both hit the runway with poise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Valentina Sampaio on Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show History
She's one of the first transgender women to get her wings.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Old Victoria's Secret Was More Complicated Than a Male Fantasy
A new book outlines, in many ways, how women shaped the brand.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Johnson Matches the Suede Bag Trend to a Mob Wife-Worthy Fur Jacket
She bundled up in a furry jacket and a resurgent bag trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published