Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Demonstrate How to Layer Fall Jackets, Two Ways

Good outfits run in the family.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walk in Manhattan wearing fall jackets including a camel coat and a denim trucker jacket
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

I may be a fashion editor, but I've never quite figured out how to layer fall jackets the right way. I either miscalculate the strength of a photogenic but thinly insulated coat, or I mismatch a bulky sweater to a barn jacket and suffer the overheated consequences. But my days of layering let-downs are over, now that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have delivered how-to-layer-fall-jackets formulas I can follow from now until Christmas.

The mother-daughter duo delivered a silent fall layering demonstration during a walk around Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 17. It's the first time the pair has reunited in the public eye since Suri left for college over the summer, and it's the first glimpse at their turn-of-the-season styling techniques.

Katie Holmes thought it was chilly enough to break out her favorite camel coat by The Frankie Shop, in place of the quilted jacket she's otherwise relied on this October. She placed the oversize style over a gray sweatsuit, chunky Pony sneakers, and a white tote bag by Bevza. Her longline coat's power shoulders would pair just as easily with the evening dress she wore to her Our Town Broadway premiere last week. Over a laid-back (and lightweight) matching set, it's just the kind of juxtaposition her easygoing errand outfit needed.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walk together in Manhattan wearing a camel coat and a trucker jacket

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise took a fall stroll on Thursday, Oct. 17, with their easiest fall jackets on display.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover - Athletic Heather Grey
Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover - Athletic Heather Grey

Accolade Sweatpant - Athletic Heather Grey
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant - Athletic Heather Grey

M-100 Low Vintage
Pony M-100 Low Vintage Sneakers

Suri Cruise clearly got her mom's styling genes. She carried on Katie Holmes's oversize, casual-cool agenda in an exaggerated denim trucker jacket lined in white sherpa fleece, plus a pair of twill navy pants and leather Chelsea boots.

The hand-me-down layering expertise comes into play with Cruise's jacket's texture. Owning to the comfy-cozy warmth of her jacket's fleece lining, she only needed to wear a T-shirt underneath.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walk in Manhattan where Katie wears a camel coat and Suri wears a denim trucker jacket

Katie Holmes brought back her Frankie Shop camel coat, while Suri Cruise tried on a trucker jacket.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Levi's '90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's '90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Mid Rise Downtown Khakis
Gap Mid Rise Downtown Khakis

Gema Bootie
Vince Gema Bootie

From afar, there's no telling what the pair caught up on during their walk. (I imagine Holmes filled her daughter in on all the relaxed denim trends and slingback flats she's tried.) At this distance, I can at least tell that my pre-lined jackets don't need heavy layers underneath.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸