Step Aside Martha May Whovier, Kendall Jenner Has Entered Whosville This Christmas

Boxing Day usually consists of two activities: watching The Grinch Who Stole Christmas for the hundredth time and scrolling through Instagram. Well, this year, those two seemed to merge, as I couldn't believe my eyes when I got to Kendall Jenner's post.
Jenner did an Instagram carousel to properly showcase her stunning dress (and not-so-subtly promote 818, her tequila brand), which included several photos of her standing, leaning, and crouching in this black velvet dress with a white fur trim. The backgrounds ranged from a fireplace to a bookcase, to ensure we got every angle of this look.
The dress is sleek and figure-hugging, reminding us exactly why Jenner is such a successful model. She paired this classy dress with open-toe, black high heels, and a cocktail made with her own tequila. Her hair was pinned in a loose, low updo with a few stray curls.
Despite not having a caption, this Instagram post has already garnered over three million likes and six thousand comments.
Jenner wore this outfit to the Kardashians' highly anticipated annual Christmas Eve party, with a guest list that included Paris Hilton, Timothée Chalamet, and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. This year it was hosted at Kim Kardashian's home, but Kendall Jenner definitely dressed to outshine the host.
This outfit seems like something Jenner's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, would wear. Or it's exactly what Martha May Whovier would wear.
In The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Martha May Whovier is presented as the unrequited love interest of our grumpy green friend. Played by Christine Baranski, she is glamorous, elegant, and most definitely on the naughty list.
In recent years, Martha May is finally being recognized for the style icon that she is, and has become something to aspire to, especially in festive dressing. Well, clearly, Jenner is no different, as she definitely channeled Martha May with this look.
I'm not sure whether this post was targeted at a certain rapper ex-boyfriend, or the Grinch himself, but she definitely sleigh-ed with this Christmas look!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
