Kendall Jenner Is Unbothered Post-Bad Bunny Breakup in a $27,000 Fur Coat

Soon after news hit the Internet confirming that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance had come to an end after a nine-month run, we were blessed with a flurry of paparazzi snaps of the supermodel looking calm, cool, and collected in Aspen. Jenner is in the snowy city for both business and pleasure (she's the creative director of FWRD, which just launched an Aspen pop-up store) and has blessed us with a bevy of aprés ski looks—including her latest top-tier outfit. Jenner wore a Phoebe Philo fur coat made of dared-to-be-touched brown shearling. There wasn't a breakup tear in sight—though Jenner’s oversized fuzzy number does make my bank account cry with its $27,000 price tag.

The supermodel stunned in another ultra-luxury Phoebe Philo statement coat, only this time, instead of a puffy patent leather bomber jacket , she bundled up in an oversized fur number. Jenner's hand-painted tri-color brown shearling coat featured wide lapels and rounded shoulders and was tied tightly at her waistline. Walking with her hands in her pockets, Jenner only emphasized the vast mass of her black and brown colored lux fur and, simply put, looked as unbothered as can be.

With her post-breakup fur, Jenner again opted for another seemingly pantsless via her statement coat, a black top slightly peeking out from her collar, opaque tights, and no bottoms in sight. For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of timeless patent leather ballet flats that felt sophisticated and offered slight Parisian flair. She also wore opaque black tights, a necessity given Aspen's cold temps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As far as her glam, Jenner had minimal eye makeup with long, voluminous lashes and went for a super rosy cheek to match her rosy pink and natural lipstick. She wore her long dark hair in a signature Californian beachy wave, which teeters the fine line between messy bedhead and internationally-known runway model.

The supermodel has a long-standing fondness for quiet luxury (hence, why her wardrobe is full of The Row, Khaite, and Bottega Venetta, to name a few) but with a modern twist and forward-facing cutting edge (for fashion—not for cutting cucumbers). Just last week, the reality television star was spotted exuding gothic aprés ski style in a dressy Rick Owens matching outfit: a shimmery black puffer and flare leggings with a slit at the bottom hem.

Jenner always offers imitable looks that live on moodboards forever, but they've been extra notable as of late. Whether it's her take on the "revenge outfit" or just her natural style shining through, we're eager for more. Heartbroken? Nope—couldn't be her!