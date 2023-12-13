Excuse Me, Timothée Chalamet? Ross Geller Would Like His Pants Back

Timothée Chalamet has been doing the press circuit lately for his latest film, Wonka, in which he plays the titular character of Willy Wonka. Luckily, he's often been joined by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as the two aim to be very supportive of one another's careers.
His latest appearance was on ABC'S Good Morning America, for which he wore a tweed jacket, grey turtleneck, and leather pants.
It's not Chalamet's first time dabbling in a leather look, as he recently wore a brown leather suit for the global premiere of Wonka in London. He's also not the only star to be jumping on the leather trend train, as it seems just about everyone is wearing this look at the moment.
But I noticed what can only be a Taylor Swift-style Easter Egg in Chalamet's latest look.
You see, I think Chalamet is trying to tell us something, and that something is that he's a huge Friends fan.
Upon seeing his leather pants, I was instantly reminded of Ross Geller's infamous leather pants episode.
In "The One with All the Resolutions" (season five, episode eleven), the gang decides to make New Year's resolutions and actually try to stick to them — that'll be us in about two weeks! Ross decides to do something new each day, as he's in a funk from his tenth divorce, or however many it is by now.
The new thing he does one day is enter a leather store and buy a pair of leather pants. Naturally, all his friends mock him relentlessly (except Chandler, who can't for the risk of breaking his resolution), but Ross is optimistic about his pants.
He is so optimistic that he wears them on a date. Due to the excessive heat of the leather, the pants get stuck, and long story short, he ends up leaving his date covered in baby oil and talcum powder. Yikes.
Let's hope Chalamet's night in leather pants ended better than Ross's, and he didn't get them stuck in Jenner's bathroom. And also, this is definitely your sign to start rewatching all of Friends.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
