Kendall Jenner Re-Shared Some of Her Most NSFW Old Photos

Kendall Jenner has found the best way to beat a Wednesday hump day, and it's by sharing a few of her older Instagram posts on her stories. But not just any Instagram posts: Jenner decided to remind us of three slightly spicier posts.

The first post is from the 29th of March, 2023, and is an image carousel, depicting various modeling photos of Jenner. It tags FRWD, the brand of which she is a Creative Director, and the photographer Yulia Gorbachenko. The first image of the carousel is simply Jenner leaning on a white couch and intensely gazing at the camera. The other images are more NSFW, with a shirtless shot in jeans, a red bandage dress that resembles what Ariana Madix wore in the VPR Reunion, and a snakeskin jacket with seemingly nothing underneath.

Perhaps this first Instagram story gave her an idea, or emboldened her, as the next two take it way further. Jenner shared a video posted on the February 8, 2023, where she is covering her chest as she stands naked in front of a mirror. It's part of a larger carousel of images and videos, but the most revealing of them. The caption is simply "gnight."

Finally, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a small triangle bikini with furry leg warmers, standing in the snow. This is the oldest of the three posts shared on Wednesday evening, as it dates back to the 20th of January, 2022. The caption is "Wim Hof said ice baths" and we're freezing just looking at it!

Perhaps Jenner just felt like scrolling through her Instagram to remind herself of how amazing she looks (something we're all guilty of!), or maybe she's hinting that something new is coming. This might be a Taylor Swift-style Easter egg. I guess we'll see, and for now, we can enjoy these incredible photos.

