Kendall Jenner Re-Shared Some of Her Most NSFW Old Photos

Including some from her most spicy—and stunning—shoots.

Kendall Jenner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Kendall Jenner has found the best way to beat a Wednesday hump day, and it's by sharing a few of her older Instagram posts on her stories. But not just any Instagram posts: Jenner decided to remind us of three slightly spicier posts.

The first post is from the 29th of March, 2023, and is an image carousel, depicting various modeling photos of Jenner. It tags FRWD, the brand of which she is a Creative Director, and the photographer Yulia Gorbachenko. The first image of the carousel is simply Jenner leaning on a white couch and intensely gazing at the camera. The other images are more NSFW, with a shirtless shot in jeans, a red bandage dress that resembles what Ariana Madix wore in the VPR Reunion, and a snakeskin jacket with seemingly nothing underneath.

Perhaps this first Instagram story gave her an idea, or emboldened her, as the next two take it way further. Jenner shared a video posted on the February 8, 2023, where she is covering her chest as she stands naked in front of a mirror. It's part of a larger carousel of images and videos, but the most revealing of them. The caption is simply "gnight."

Finally, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a small triangle bikini with furry leg warmers, standing in the snow. This is the oldest of the three posts shared on Wednesday evening, as it dates back to the 20th of January, 2022. The caption is "Wim Hof said ice baths" and we're freezing just looking at it!

Perhaps Jenner just felt like scrolling through her Instagram to remind herself of how amazing she looks (something we're all guilty of!), or maybe she's hinting that something new is coming. This might be a Taylor Swift-style Easter egg. I guess we'll see, and for now, we can enjoy these incredible photos.

A post shared by Kendall

A photo posted by kendalljenner on

A post shared by Kendall

A photo posted by kendalljenner on

A post shared by Kendall

A photo posted by kendalljenner on

Topics
Kendall Jenner
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸