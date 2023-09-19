Khloé Kardashian Imitates Britney Spears in Funny TikTok Video

Let’s go back to the Britney x Pepsi era for a moment.

Khloe Kardashian portraying Britney Spears on TikTok
(Image credit: TikTok)
Remember Britney Spears and her Pepsi era? Khloé Kardashian is bringing it back on TikTok, recreating a 2003 interview on CNN with Tucker Carlson where Spears fangirled hard…over Pepsi. (Kardashian is rocking a blonde lob right now similar to Spears a la 2003.)

Britney Spears holding a Pepsi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her hair on point and chewing gum, Kardashian “mimicked the pop sensation as she gushed about the soda and having a sponsorship deal with them,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Some quote-ables: “I really do like Pepsi,” “Pepsi’s Pepsi,” and, of course, “Just regular Pepsi.” (You just have to watch it.)

Kardashian, along with makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, all animatedly chewed gum, as Spears did in the 2003 interview.

Khloe Kardashian portraying Britney Spears on TikTok

(Image credit: TikTok)

It’s actually a mutual admiration society between Kardashian and Spears—last November, Spears praised Kardashian on Twitter (now X), writing “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now. How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Close up shot of Khloe Kardashian with hair pulled back, heavy eye makeup

(Image credit: Getty)

Kardashian responded “You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful!” before signing off with two heart emojis.

