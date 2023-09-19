Khloé Kardashian Imitates Britney Spears in Funny TikTok Video

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Remember Britney Spears and her Pepsi era? Khloé Kardashian is bringing it back on TikTok, recreating a 2003 interview on CNN with Tucker Carlson where Spears fangirled hard…over Pepsi. (Kardashian is rocking a blonde lob right now similar to Spears a la 2003.)
With her hair on point and chewing gum, Kardashian “mimicked the pop sensation as she gushed about the soda and having a sponsorship deal with them,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Some quote-ables: “I really do like Pepsi,” “Pepsi’s Pepsi,” and, of course, “Just regular Pepsi.” (You just have to watch it.)
Kardashian, along with makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, all animatedly chewed gum, as Spears did in the 2003 interview.
It’s actually a mutual admiration society between Kardashian and Spears—last November, Spears praised Kardashian on Twitter (now X), writing “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now. How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”
Kardashian responded “You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful!” before signing off with two heart emojis.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
You Can Shop Taylor Swift’s Coat from Her Powerhouse NYC Dinner Last Night
Fall is coming…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The New Nars Cosmetics Documentary Is a Love Letter to Its Founder
Unknown Beauty: François Nars explores the makeup artist’s influences and insights.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Before K-Dramas Took Over, Korean Cinema Was Known For Its Horror Films
From 'The Wailing' to 'Train to Busan,' the classics.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Britney Spears “Doesn’t Plan to Watch” Sister Jamie Lynn Compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
“Britney isn’t thrilled.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Remembers "How Scared" She Was During Her Snake-Clad VMAs Performance in 2001
Well, duh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Perform Alongside Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs—Where *That* Infamous Kiss Happened
After Lopez had to drop out to film a movie, Christina Aguilera stepped in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Pink Changed a Song Lyric in Support of Britney Spears Amid Star's Divorce
Women! Supporting! Women!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sam Asghari Just Addressed His Divorce From Britney Spears
The news broke this week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Reportedly Separate After Just Over a Year of Marriage
The couple wed in June 2022 and have been together since 2016.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here's How to Pronounce Kylie Jenner's Son Aire's Newly Revealed Name
Don't overthink it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Kiss Madonna With Britney Spears in Iconic VMAs Moment
WHAT
By Iris Goldsztajn