Khloé Kardashian Imitates Britney Spears in Funny TikTok Video

Remember Britney Spears and her Pepsi era? Khloé Kardashian is bringing it back on TikTok , recreating a 2003 interview on CNN with Tucker Carlson where Spears fangirled hard…over Pepsi. (Kardashian is rocking a blonde lob right now similar to Spears a la 2003.)

With her hair on point and chewing gum, Kardashian “mimicked the pop sensation as she gushed about the soda and having a sponsorship deal with them,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Some quote-ables: “I really do like Pepsi,” “Pepsi’s Pepsi,” and, of course, “Just regular Pepsi.” (You just have to watch it.)

Kardashian, along with makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, all animatedly chewed gum, as Spears did in the 2003 interview.

It’s actually a mutual admiration society between Kardashian and Spears—last November, Spears praised Kardashian on Twitter (now X), writing “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now. How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”

Kardashian responded “You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful!” before signing off with two heart emojis.