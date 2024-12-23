Kim Kardashian Recreated Her Iconic "Breaks the Internet” Picture at the Skims Christmas Party
It's been 10 years since the original picture from Kardashian's viral Paper magazine cover.
Every once in a while, you see something that (metaphorically) slaps you in the face with just how quickly time flies by. This weekend, Kim Kardashian provided us with one such metaphorical slap when she reminded us that it's been a full decade since her viral "Break the Internet" cover for Paper magazine.
On Saturday, the reality TV star shared a carousel of images from the official Skims Christmas party, which was held Thursday night in Los Angeles—including a snap of her recreating the iconic picture.
The Instagram post, which Kardashian captioned with a simple 🎁 emoji, includes eight total pictures from the festive night out, for which she wore a floor-length, tight-fitting red leather gown with side cutouts, lace-up detailing, and a deep, plunging neckline. The pictures are all of the usual sexy/chic variety you'd expect from Kardashian (see previous sentence for the dress description), but the sixth photo in the set is the one making headlines.
In the picture, the Skims founder bent over and posed with a cocktail glass held balancing on her most famous asset, playfully recreating one of the most iconic shots from her internet-breaking 2014 photo shoot for Paper magazine (sans the flowing arc of champagne pouring into the glass, tragically).
Kardashian shared the original Paper cover in November 2014 while she was promoting the issue.
The original image was shot by legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude in Paris, Kardashian revealed (/understandably bragged) on Instagram at the time.
Other pictures in Kardashian's Skims Christmas party carousel featured the star posing (and laughing/seeming to candidly have an amazing time) in front of a booth decked out in holiday decor like tinsel garlands, twinkle lights, and Christmas ornaments and one of her standing between her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, who showed up for the party wearing identical outfits in different colors.
As for the rest of plans for the holiday season, the mother of four recently revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner family is forgoing its tradition of throwing “legendary Christmas Eve parties” and going for a "really low-key" celebration this year instead.
“Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we’re doing a really family intimate one that I’m really excited about,” she explained in an on-camera interview with Vogue, shared to the magazine's Instagram. “Still dressing up to the nines, because that’s what we do."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
