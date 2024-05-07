Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit Was Made From Mirror Fragments

Her custom Maison Margiela Couture look combined a structured metal corset, skirt, and a soft wool shawl.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

As fashion fans expected, Kim Kardashian did not arrive understated at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Serving up her signature sexiness, the Met Gala veteran (this marks her eleventh year attending) chose a body-hugging look from Maison Margiela Couture by John Galliano designed with a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace. Kim matched this year's Met Gala theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" with her floral lace details, coordinated by stylist Dani Levi. Flowers, leaves, and sprigs interlinked with silver chains and floral motifs were cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants and pearls that were set like pieces of jewelry— according to the house.

Kim's custom Maison Margiela couture featured metal floral lace to reference this year's "Garden of Time" dress code.

Kim's custom Maison Margiela couture featured metal floral lace to reference this year's "Garden of Time" dress code.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at Kim's matching metallic corset simple jewelry.

A closer look at Kim's matching metallic corset simple jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim kept her accessories minimal with a sole diamond ring on her pinky finger. On the beauty side, she opted for her signature soft nude makeup and bleach blonde waves with a messy braid, done by her longtime glam squad, Mario Dedivanovic and Chris Appleton.

Hair stylist Chris Appleton added a baby braid to Kim's bleach blonde waves.

Hair stylist Chris Appleton added a baby braid to Kim's bleach blonde waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian never shies away from a bold Met Gala look. Some of the best Met Gala gowns of all time are credited to the Skims founder—and they often cause internet chatter for weeks after the event.

For starters, who could forget the floral Givenchy gown and matching gloves she wore to the 2013 Met Gala? If that's not ringing any bells, perhaps the name "couch dress" will. The dress's all-over floral print sparked countless internet memes and even Halloween costumes. After she had learned about the harsh criticism, Kardashian later admitted to Vogue, "I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t couldn't. There were all these memes about me and this couch!"

Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

For her very first Met Gala in 2013, Kim wore a floral Givenchy gown with matching gloves and heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there was her 2018 Met Gala look when Kardashian was dripping in gold with a Versace body-con gown, reminiscent of her KKW nude perfume bottle. The following year was just as impressive (if not more so) when she wore a glistening, wet-looking dress designed by Thierry Mugler. The 2019 Met Gala look took a whopping eight months to make and was Mugler's first new design in 20 (!) years.

A look at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala history isn't complete without digging into her Marilyn Monroe dress for the 2022 Met Gala. In what's easily her most-talked-about look on the Met steps and one of the Kardashian-Jenners' most dramatic red carpet moments ever, the entrepreneur wore the same dress Monroe herself wore when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy. The historic dress was designed by Jean Louis based on a Bob Mackie sketch and featured around 2,500 crystal embellishments. The look sparked plenty of criticism when Kardashian brought it out from the archives—especially after Kim revealed the crash diet she went on to fit into the vintage dress.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim wore the very same dress Marilyn Monroe wore back in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to JFK.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kardashian's 2024 look was another memorable entry in her long list of Met Gala appearances. And she'll definitely keep the red-carpet conversation going for days after the event wraps.

Associate Commerce Editor

