Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Call It Quits After 6 Months of Dating

Six months after being romantically linked, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance. “They’re not seeing each other anymore right now,” a source revealed to The Daily Mail.

Though this suggests a definitive end to the relationship, no reason for the separation has been offered at this time.

Beckham Jr. and Kardashian were first rumored to be dating in September 2023. Last month, they were spotted out in public for the first time at a luxury hotel ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Later, they apparently labeled their relationship as exclusive.

Things seemed to be getting serious for the pair. Beckham Jr. had left the Baltimore Ravens and was supposedly considering moving to the Kansas City Chiefs to be a bit closer to Kardashian, who lives in L.A. (Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is another famous member of this team.)

"Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to L.A. to be closer to Kim," a source told The Daily Mail at the time.

Beckham Jr. at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, which Kardashian also attended (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian also seemed to be keen on moving the relationship forward. Just four days ago, Life and Style reported that the pair were getting more serious. “Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship, and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him,” an insider told the publication.

She was even considering expanding her family with Beckham Jr., they said. “She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell," the source continued.

Kardashian already shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Beckham Jr. has one child, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend Lauryn Wood.

Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite these steps, Jenner-Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner confirmed that her daughter had no plans to wed again at this moment. "All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans—yet,” Jenner told People at a charity event, referring to herself, Kendall Jenner, and Kardashian.

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were last spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where they briefly spoke on the red carpet. Soon after, Kardashian departed to Chateau Marmont for Jay-Z and Beyonce's post-Oscars party, and Beckham Jr. left soon after, supposedly to the same destination.

The news of this split is also making fans rethink Kardashian's recent Instagram post. The reality star shared a selfie with the cryptic caption, "Miss u." At the time, many assumed she was referring to her new flame, but now they wonder if this was a post-breakup hint.

Kardashian has been spotted out and about in L.A. since the breakup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the only Instagram post getting a lot of attention at the moment. Kardashian is receiving criticism from fans for a recent post that featured a photo of herself and the caption, "On my way to find Kate."

Kardashian was referring to Kate Middleton and the speculation surrounding her lack of appearances. On Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Since then, many have apologized for their jokes on the matter, including Blake Lively, who referenced it in promotion for her brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. Kardashian has yet to address the matter, despite the many comments urging her to apologize.

“After the news of her having cancer has been revealed, you should really take this down. It’s extremely insensitive and you owe our princess an apology,” one wrote.

“I think an apology is needed!” another individual posted. “Can you please go find an apology instead??”

“Didn’t age well. You never know what someone is battling,” one user commented.