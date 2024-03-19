North West, 10, Is Already Doing Press to Support Her Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West is apparently eager to follow in her father's musical footsteps. At a listening party for Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2, North took to the stage with her dad to announce her big news: she's been working on an album of her own.

“Hey, I’m Northie, and I’ve been working on an album that’s going to be called Elementary School Dropout," the 10-year-old told the excited crowd.

North, known also by her rap name "Miss Westie," was featured on a track in Kanye's new album, which seems to have given her a taste of the industry. The title of North's album is also a clear reference Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

At the 2024 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, North performed her new hit, "TALKING," and danced along with a group of friends. She was dressed in her trademark oversized baggy black t-shirt and a furry hat. After the performance, North was interviewed by Alpha It Girl Jazzy's World. When asked about the album's release date, North replied, "I don't know," but assured her that "it's going to be great."

North West is ready to take the music industry by storm, with her mom Kim Kardashian at her side (Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki / Getty)

Her mom, Kim Kardashian, has publicly shared her support for North's burgeoning music career. When "TALKING" made the Billboard Hot 100 charts, proud mom Kardashian celebrated the milestone on Instagram Stories with the words, "My baby!!!!"

Kardashian surprised the world by being spotted with Bianca Censori, Kanye's new wife, at the listening party for Vultures 2. The pair were seen standing side-by-side in a gated-off area of the Chase Center. This is the first time they've been spotted together since Censori and Kanye married in December 2022.

A source told E! News that Kardashian and Censori are on good terms. It seems that Kardashian is committed to co-parenting with Kanye and keeping the peace between all parties; Censori also appears to be more involved with Kanye's children and has been frequently spotted with North during performances, even having dinner together in Paris.

