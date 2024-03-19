North West, 10, Is Already Doing Press to Support Her Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

They grow up so fast, huh?

Kim Kardashian and North West
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

North West is apparently eager to follow in her father's musical footsteps. At a listening party for Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2, North took to the stage with her dad to announce her big news: she's been working on an album of her own.

“Hey, I’m Northie, and I’ve been working on an album that’s going to be called Elementary School Dropout," the 10-year-old told the excited crowd.

North, known also by her rap name "Miss Westie," was featured on a track in Kanye's new album, which seems to have given her a taste of the industry. The title of North's album is also a clear reference Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

At the 2024 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, North performed her new hit, "TALKING," and danced along with a group of friends. She was dressed in her trademark oversized baggy black t-shirt and a furry hat. After the performance, North was interviewed by Alpha It Girl Jazzy's World. When asked about the album's release date, North replied, "I don't know," but assured her that "it's going to be great."

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.

North West is ready to take the music industry by storm, with her mom Kim Kardashian at her side

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki / Getty)

Her mom, Kim Kardashian, has publicly shared her support for North's burgeoning music career. When "TALKING" made the Billboard Hot 100 charts, proud mom Kardashian celebrated the milestone on Instagram Stories with the words, "My baby!!!!"

Kardashian surprised the world by being spotted with Bianca Censori, Kanye's new wife, at the listening party for Vultures 2. The pair were seen standing side-by-side in a gated-off area of the Chase Center. This is the first time they've been spotted together since Censori and Kanye married in December 2022.

A source told E! News that Kardashian and Censori are on good terms. It seems that Kardashian is committed to co-parenting with Kanye and keeping the peace between all parties; Censori also appears to be more involved with Kanye's children and has been frequently spotted with North during performances, even having dinner together in Paris.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori seems to be spending more time with the kids Kanye West shares with his ex, Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸