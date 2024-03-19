North West, 10, Is Already Doing Press to Support Her Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West is apparently eager to follow in her father's musical footsteps. At a listening party for Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2, North took to the stage with her dad to announce her big news: she's been working on an album of her own.
“Hey, I’m Northie, and I’ve been working on an album that’s going to be called Elementary School Dropout," the 10-year-old told the excited crowd.
North, known also by her rap name "Miss Westie," was featured on a track in Kanye's new album, which seems to have given her a taste of the industry. The title of North's album is also a clear reference Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.
At the 2024 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, North performed her new hit, "TALKING," and danced along with a group of friends. She was dressed in her trademark oversized baggy black t-shirt and a furry hat. After the performance, North was interviewed by Alpha It Girl Jazzy's World. When asked about the album's release date, North replied, "I don't know," but assured her that "it's going to be great."
Her mom, Kim Kardashian, has publicly shared her support for North's burgeoning music career. When "TALKING" made the Billboard Hot 100 charts, proud mom Kardashian celebrated the milestone on Instagram Stories with the words, "My baby!!!!"
Kardashian surprised the world by being spotted with Bianca Censori, Kanye's new wife, at the listening party for Vultures 2. The pair were seen standing side-by-side in a gated-off area of the Chase Center. This is the first time they've been spotted together since Censori and Kanye married in December 2022.
A source told E! News that Kardashian and Censori are on good terms. It seems that Kardashian is committed to co-parenting with Kanye and keeping the peace between all parties; Censori also appears to be more involved with Kanye's children and has been frequently spotted with North during performances, even having dinner together in Paris.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bios on the Official Royal Family Website Look Really Different Today
It’s apparently a result of a “long overdue update.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sophie Turner Has Asked a Judge to "Reactivate" Her Divorce Case With Joe Jonas
As both Turner and Jonas pursue other relationships, it seems time to fully end the former couple's relationship in the eyes of the law.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson’s Son, Daniel, Shares an Emotional Tribute for the 15th Anniversary of His Mom’s Death
Richardson died at just 45 years old on March 18, 2009, following a skiing accident in Canada.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend
Yep, they went there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
North West Is Dropping Her First Album, Titled 'Elementary School Dropout'
The title is a reference to her dad's music.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
So, Kim Kardashian Is Basically a Full-Time Actress Now
In addition to upcoming scripted film and television projects with Netflix and Hulu, Kardashian will reportedly star in a forthcoming thriller movie set for release with Amazon.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian Her Blessing to Date Her Ex, Odell Beckham Jr.
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian glammed up at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Reportedly (Finally) Considering Going Public as a Couple
The two are apparently “getting serious"—but there's a catch.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Photos of Her Painful Psoriasis on Her Instagram Story
She discussed her struggles with the skin condition, which she was diagnosed with in 2011.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Brutally Honest North West Shares What She Really Thinks About Her Mom Kim Kardashian's Skkn Makeup Line
It's North's world, we're just living in it.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Apparently Conducted the Last Interview with Elizabeth Taylor Before She Died, and Now We Get to See What Was Said
Kardashian’s latest project is a BBC docuseries about Taylor, which she will both executive produce and appear in.
By Rachel Burchfield Published