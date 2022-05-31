Kim Kardashian Looks Protective of Pete Davidson as They Arrive in London: Body Language Expert

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have arrived in London. I know, because a series of paparazzi pics have emerged of the two of them heading for dinner at a popular celeb hangout in the British capital.

Although neither star has announced what they're doing in London, it's kind of funny timing that they're there just three days before the Jubilee weekend celebrations kick off. I mean, are they part of them or something? (No. Obviously not. Just so we're clear.)

Last we heard from Kardashian, she was posing on a boat in a sparkly bralette and mini-skirt combo with a full-body sheer stocking onesie thingy underneath, post-her sister Kourtney's wedding in Italy. The photos were cryptically captioned, "Bad News-Nothing lasts forever / Good News- Nothing lasts forever." Kimberly, what?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Anywho, the SKIMS founder's boyfriend of half a year joined her in England, and they had a date night at the River Café in London on Monday night, per the Daily Mail.

For the occasion, Kardashian wore a black outfit by Balenciaga—of course—while Davidson opted for a layered casual look with a bright plaid shirt. They sported matching bleach-blonde hair.

I thought the pics of the couple gave us quite a bit of insight into their relationship, so I reached out to body language expert Andy Coley for his expert perspective.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

"As they emerge from the car, Pete looks like he's trying to make a rapid getaway and get out of the limelight," Coley tells Marie Claire. "His posture is strong at that point, shoulders back, face neutral although it turns into a half smile. She is out of step with him, her hand grasping the furry handbag also pulling his sleeve back as if getting him to slow down."

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

"The thumb up here, applying extra pressure/presence to his arm, works to slow him down before she walks alongside him," Coley explains, looking at the pic above.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

"Once alongside, her grip changes to one which seems much more protective of her man though he is now stooped and seems less confident even as they are more evenly matched as a couple," Coley adds.

"I'd say singularly they are both strong and confident people, [but] as a couple she seems to be taking the position of protector and he's unconsciously playing to this role." Interesting!