Kim Kardashian Looks Protective of Pete Davidson as They Arrive in London: Body Language Expert
Are they, like, part of the Jubilee or something?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have arrived in London. I know, because a series of paparazzi pics have emerged of the two of them heading for dinner at a popular celeb hangout in the British capital.
Although neither star has announced what they're doing in London, it's kind of funny timing that they're there just three days before the Jubilee weekend celebrations kick off. I mean, are they part of them or something? (No. Obviously not. Just so we're clear.)
Last we heard from Kardashian, she was posing on a boat in a sparkly bralette and mini-skirt combo with a full-body sheer stocking onesie thingy underneath, post-her sister Kourtney's wedding in Italy. The photos were cryptically captioned, "Bad News-Nothing lasts forever / Good News- Nothing lasts forever." Kimberly, what?
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Anywho, the SKIMS founder's boyfriend of half a year joined her in England, and they had a date night at the River Café in London on Monday night, per the Daily Mail.
For the occasion, Kardashian wore a black outfit by Balenciaga—of course—while Davidson opted for a layered casual look with a bright plaid shirt. They sported matching bleach-blonde hair.
I thought the pics of the couple gave us quite a bit of insight into their relationship, so I reached out to body language expert Andy Coley for his expert perspective.
"As they emerge from the car, Pete looks like he's trying to make a rapid getaway and get out of the limelight," Coley tells Marie Claire. "His posture is strong at that point, shoulders back, face neutral although it turns into a half smile. She is out of step with him, her hand grasping the furry handbag also pulling his sleeve back as if getting him to slow down."
"The thumb up here, applying extra pressure/presence to his arm, works to slow him down before she walks alongside him," Coley explains, looking at the pic above.
"Once alongside, her grip changes to one which seems much more protective of her man though he is now stooped and seems less confident even as they are more evenly matched as a couple," Coley adds.
"I'd say singularly they are both strong and confident people, [but] as a couple she seems to be taking the position of protector and he's unconsciously playing to this role." Interesting!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Diana Would Never Have Let William and Harry's Rift Happen, Her Former Butler Says
She would have had that power, Paul Burrell says.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Will Be in Cardiff While the Sussexes Meet With the Queen on Lilibet's First Birthday, Reportedly
Thankfully, the Queen is skipping the Epsom Derby to hang with Lili.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rose Leslie and Theo James Play Co-Star Trivia
The 'Time Traveler's Wife' stars prove their chemistry is one for the ages.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kourtney Kardashian Shared New Wedding Pics and It Involves So Many Feet
I mean, she had beautiful shoes on, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Has a Literal Warehouse to Store Her Clothes—and It Contains 30,000 Pieces
Very normal!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Explained How the Drama With Tristan Thompson Affected Her Confidence
Social media really doesn't help.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Has Doubled Down on Pete Davidson Tributes in the Last Few Days
Pete and KiKi, sitting in a tree...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Watch Kendall Jenner Struggling to Walk Up Some Stairs in a Tight Dress Like a Champ
Iconic.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Date Spells Good Things for Them, Astrologer Says
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Added Barker to Her Name After Wedding to Travis
KKB has a certain ring to it!
By Iris Goldsztajn