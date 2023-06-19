Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photos Following Joyous Pregnancy Announcement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The Lemme founder announced the happy news in a very splashy way over the weekend, and is now giving us a bit of a further glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

Kardashian posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her baby bump in a sheer black top.

In the first, her rockstar husband is holding up his drumsticks to Kardashian's belly. In other pictures, he's alternatively kissing and holding said belly tenderly. The last two photos are of Kardashian with her sign saying, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT"

The reality star captioned her post, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan."

Barker commented, "God is great" with a prayer and a red heart emoji.

Chrishell Stause contributed three red hearts of her own, while Kardashian hairstylist Justine Marjan wrote, "Ahhh so happy for you"

ICYMI, Kardashian announced her pregnancy to the world by referencing Blink-182's music video for "All the Small Things" (Blink-182 is Barker's band, FYI): She attended their concert while holding up the previously referenced sign saying "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT"

After spotting the sign, Barker looked stunned and went to embrace his wife. Of course, it's unlikely that Barker didn't know about the pregnancy itself; it's more likely that he didn't know that his wife was going to pull this fun stunt.

Kardashian and Barker both already have children from previous relationships. The drummer shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler, and also has a close relationship with Moakler's daughter (i.e. his stepdaughter) Atiana. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

The reality star and musician have been open about their fertility journey in the past, revealing the various methods they had chosen to try out to increase their chances of conceiving, including IVF and an Ayurvedic cleanse.