You Will Love Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Inspiration for Her Pregnancy Reveal to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker opted to surprise husband Travis Barker—and the world, right along with him—with the news she is pregnant with their first child together at a Blink 182 concert last night, adorably holding up a sign in the crowd reading “Travis I’m Pregnant.” At the band’s Los Angeles concert, Kardashian Barker jumped up and down holding the sign—and her husband looked shocked on stage as he realized what was happening. One of Barker’s bandmates can be heard saying “Someone’s having a baby!”

He then stepped out from behind the drums and walked down into the crowd, where he embraced and kissed his wife, who looked absolutely giddy as the crowd went wild.

And where Kardashian Barker got the inspiration for the reveal will make you smile: It’s from Blink 182’s 1999 hit “All the Small Things,” where, in the video for the song, a fan is holding up a sign reading, yep, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” Brilliant.

Though this child will be the couple’s first together, they already share six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick; Barker has three children of his own with ex Shanna Moakler—Atiana, Alabama, and Landon. The couple started dating in 2021 after years of friendship and became engaged that October; they married in Las Vegas in April 2022, and later in Santa Barbara and Italy in May of last year.

The happy news follows the couple revealing that they had stopped in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, but still hoped to expand their family. “We are officially done with IVF,” Kardashian Barker shared on her Hulu show, The Kardashians. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the pair wanted to have a child together, saying “it’s very important—and exciting—to them.”

Congratulations to the Barkers!