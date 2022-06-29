Travis Barker Was Hospitalized in Los Angeles, His Daughter Asks for "Prayers"
It's unclear what happened.
Travis Barker has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles.
TMZ reports that the Blink-182 drummer and his wife Kourtney Kardashian visited West Hills hospital on the morning of Tuesday, June 28, but that the musician was subsequently transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care. He was photographed being brought into the hospital on a stretcher, with Kardashian by his side.
It's currently unknown what medical issue Barker is experiencing. However, it sounds like both he and his daughter Alabama are pretty worried about his health.
Barker first tweeted the enigmatic, "God save me," which seemed to purport to his situation, but which fans have also pointed out is the title of a Machine Gun Kelly song. Barker and Kelly are collaborators and friends.
Later on, the drummer's daughter Alabama Luella posted on her Instagram Story the words, "Please send your prayers" with an about-to-cry emoji.
This health crisis comes just over a month after they tied the knot for the third time in a lavish Italian ceremony. The couple traveled to Portofino with their close friends and family members to celebrate their union on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
If you tripped over the "third time" part of that recap, here's a quick explanation. The two of them got "married" without a license in Las Vegas in April, then married legally with just their witnesses in Santa Barbara in May. Soon afterwards, they celebrated with all of their loved ones in their third and final (for now) ceremony.
Here's hoping that Barker recovers quickly and that the two of them can resume enjoying their newlywed life.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
