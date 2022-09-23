Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You know how sometimes you forget you own houses? Right, no, of course you don't. That would be madness. But for Kris Jenner, it's called a Tuesday.

On the pilot episode of The Kardashians season two, the matriarch called a meeting with Khloé Kardashian (and cousin Cici Bussey) at one of her homes, a condo in Beverly Hills that she literally forgot she had. I mean, I know that family is rich, but how does that even begin to happen?????

When Kardashian gets there, she tells her mom, "I forgot you even had this place."

She then asks Jenner when the last time she visited that house was, and she says Christmas.

Then Kardashian muses, "Can't wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere. Just like, 'Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills? I forgot about that!'"

Speaking to the camera, Jenner says, "Here's the thing. I have a condo and my mom has one and my cousin and we all live nearby. I kind of forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn't it?" Sorry, but yes. Yes, it does, by literally any measure.

OK, my theory is that Jenner didn't actually forget about it (I mean, she presumably has to deal with the maintenance in some shape or form, even if it's just giving instructions to her assistant), and that she's playing it out for added dramatics, but still.

As expected, the internet was less than pleased with this admission from the momager.

"The @kardashianshulu is the most tone deaf show/family. People all over are suffering, the pandemic, inflation, war, jobs loss, housing crisis, climate change, natural disaster… to name a few. And @KrisJenner 'forgets' she has a multi-million dollar condo in Beverly Hills," tweeted one person.

"Meanwhile, there are homeless people everywhere, including California," said someone else.

Oh, boy.