Kris Jenner Posts Throwback Baby Pictures in Honor of Kylie Jenner's 27th Birthday
"I fell in love with you the moment we met."
Proud mom and famous manager Kris Jenner is sharing some adorable baby pictures of her daughter Kylie Jenner in honor of her 27th birthday.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, the "momager" posted a carousel of pictures showcasing both throwback baby pictures and more current photos of her youngest daughter Kylie, along with a seriously sweet caption celebrating the reality television star and entrepreneur in honor of her 27th trip around the sun.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!" Jenner wrote in the caption. "I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong."
Kris Jenner went on to say that her daughter both amazes and inspires her and "so many others to be the very best version of ourselves."
"You teach me something new every day about love, life, and resilience, and I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy," she continued. "May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy."
While Kris Jenner is famous (even infamous) for her endless support of her children and their career aspirations, the momager wasn't always convinced that her youngest daughter's business ventures were going to be a success.
"My mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence in a previous interview for Interview Magazine. "I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, 'You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.”
Turns out, Kris Jenner's fears for her daughter's entrepreneurial endeavor was unfounded—the colors and subsequent new launches sold out in about two seconds.
The two, like the majority of the famous Jenner/Kardashian clan, also share a fun social media relationship/rivalry. Most recently, Kylie poked fun at her mom after debuting her new pixie haircut.
"Kris Jenner is quaking," Kylie Jenner captioned the first selfie photo, showing her newly chopped locks perfectly styled to frame her face.
Never to be outdone, her mom Kris Jenner responded in the comment section with a sharp quip of her own.
"You’re not even the fart," she wrote, a reference to rapper Ice Spice’s song “Think U The S*** (Fart).
There's clearly no love lost between the mother and daughter, whether it be in sincere, moving Instagram posts or tongue-and-cheek, playful back-and-forth quips.
