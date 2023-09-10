Kylie Jenner Surprised Attendees at Intimate NYFW Dinner, Showing Up Unexpectedly as Timothée Chalamet’s Plus One

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After their hard launch at L.A.’s final Renaissance World Tour show on Monday, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet apparently don’t care who sees them together now. No more meetings at Jenner’s house behind closed doors—the two are out there, and we love it. The pair attended a dinner together on Friday night to celebrate designer Haider Ackermann’s collaboration with Augustinus Bader, People reports, where Chalamet brought Jenner as his date to the New York Fashion Week event. Chalamet “was an expected guest at the dinner party,” the outlet reports, but, as Vogue added, his arrival with Jenner in tow sent the room “abuzz.”

Per Vogue, Ackermann described the event as “a family affair, just enjoying each other’s company.” Each other’s very famous company—Chalamet and Jenner weren’t the only luminaries at the event: it was also attended by Jared Leto, Sofia Coppola, Oscar Isaac, and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

(Image credit: Photo by Getty)

In a video shared on his Instagram Story prior to the event, Ackermann showed us all the white tablecloth setup, and showed a few place tags that showed where some of his famous guests were to be seated. Chalamet had pride of place right next to the designer, and, on his other side, was seated next to Coppola. Jenner’s attendance changed the seating a bit, though; in a video posted to TikTok from the event, Jenner took the spot to the left of Chalamet, and Ackermann ended up “directly across” from Coppola.

“The pair was animated as they watched the designer address the table full of guests and thank Charles Rosier, Augustinus Bader’s cofounder, for the collaboration,” People reports. Vogue called the collaboration “a futuristic chrome update of the cult beauty brand’s The Rich Cream and The Cream.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“They have been seeing each other for six months now,” a source told People. “He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” They added “He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of private, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship remains essentially just that. Though they’ve been seen out publicly together twice this week, neither has publicly said a word about their romance.