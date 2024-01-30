Kylie Kelce Makes a Point to Model "Positive Body Talk" for Her Daughters

Kylie Kelce knows how important it is to foster a positive self-image in her three daughters with footballer husband Jason Kelce.

Kylie has been thrust into the spotlight in a big way recently amid her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's burgeoning romance with international superstar Taylor Swift.

As such, Kylie just sat down with Good Morning America to discuss some of her current projects, including a partnership with Dove on a campaign towards self-esteem in young athletes. The retired field-hockey player now also coaches a high school team.

"I am now hyper-aware of how I talk about myself and my body—not only in front of my daughters but in front of my players," she told GMA (via People).

"I think it's important to model that positive body talk about yourself because then they're taking that away from what you're doing."

She added, "We're making it a point now to emphasize a positive tone when we talk about anything body-wise. Like our one daughter will sort of rub her belly and I'm like, 'Oh, that is the most beautiful belly I've ever seen.'"

OK, that is the cutest parenting anecdote ever.

Kylie shares daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn with Jason. Since her husband is also an NFL player, for the Philadelphia Eagles, and shares a popular sports podcast with younger brother Travis, he and Kylie have been a source of renewed interest for the public since Taylor Swift waltzed into all their lives.

Meanwhile, Jason particularly charmed the public recently when he cheered on Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, chugging beers without a shirt on in the stands. Ergo, expect to hear a lot more about this sporting power couple in the near future.