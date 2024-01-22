CBS Cut to Taylor Swift Just As Jason Kelce Was Chugging a Beer Shirtless

Wrong moment? Or the perfect moment?

Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Taylor Swift has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games, where she cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Well, this Sunday's match against the Buffalo Bills was a little different, as she was joined by her future brother-in-law, Jason Kelce.

Jason brought the fun, as he partied with Bills fans pregame and then turned up the volume in a suite with Swift, his wife Kylie, and his parents.

Despite turning up to a Bills tailgate (and taking a shot out of a bowling bowl), Jason made his allegiance clear, wearing Chiefs colors with Swift.

However, his presence and ahem, celebratory style, led to a bit of an awkward moment during the match.

CBS turned their footage to Swift after Travis' second touchdown to show her celebrating. However, this also caught Jason in the background, shirtless and chugging a beer—not quite the PG-friendly content they had in mind.

See more

Jason definitely knows how to have a good time, and at one point, jumped out of the suite to celebrate among the Bills fans, most of whom were booing him.

Similar to the booing that Swift received as she entered the Buffalo Bills' stadium. Reportedly, there was also booing in venues when footage of Swift was shown.

But as always, Swift kept things classy and was the one smiling when she left arm-in-arm with Travis after the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.

Checkmate.

Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

