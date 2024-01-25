Jason Kelce Was Meant to Be on His ”Best Behavior” Meeting Taylor Swift, but She Still ”Absolutely Loved” Him

Honestly, no one can spill the tea like Travis and Jason Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

This week, the two brothers recapped the eventful game on Sunday. As important as the events on-field were (with Travis scoring two touchdowns), more fans were intrigued by everything happening in the stands, namely by the VIP box.

Despite supposedly being told by his wife, Kylie Kelce, to be "on his best behavior," Jason got drunk, stripped, and jumped into the stands. He seemed to be having the time of his life.

He explained to his big brother, "I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans."

Not only was this in the presence of many, many cameras, but it was also happening right next to Travis' new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. It was actually Jason's first time meeting his (hopefully) future sister-in-law, hence his wife's demand that he behave accordingly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How did the global pop star react to Jason's antics?

Travis claimed, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."

Quick aside: he calls her 'Tay'!!!

He further teased his brother, "Your best first impression is the worst impression ever."

Jason's wife, Kelce, is a fellow Pennsylvania girl and can be seen chuckling at her husband.

But he claims he warned his wife beforehand, "I'm not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up. The moment we get into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.'"

"Once a Kelce man's determined there's no f---ing stopping him," Travis agreed.

Both brothers lament the lack of photos of Kylie, as they would've loved to see her reaction.

One X user shared a video of Jason after he jumped out of the suite, as someone inside tells the Eagles center, "Hey, Kylie said get your ass back in here."

It seems this was likely the case, as Jason sheepishly admitted, "I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you."

Well, the internet was more than happy about it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kelce matriarch and patriarch were also present in the suite, although they didn't leap out the window with their wayward son.

Some fans have wondered if Jason's behavior was an attempt to steer the attention away from Swift, as she has recently received a lot of negativity for how often she is shown at the games. Many think he was giving Swift a break, especially as she was booed upon arrival at the stadium.

Jason also helped make one little Swiftie's day. He lifted up an eight-year-old fan so that she could meet Swift and show her sign, which read “Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift – Best First Game Ever.”

In an appearance on the Today show, the girl's mother said her daughter was in "absolute heaven" and "the happiest I've ever seen her."