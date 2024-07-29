Lady Gaga Appears to Confirm She's Engaged to Michael Polansky
No sign of a bad romance here.
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have played the love game and won.
The popstar appeared to confirm she and her partner are engaged in a TikTok shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The celeb and the politician met during the Paris Olympics, while watching a swimming event, and during their short conversation, Gaga introduced Polansky as "my fiancé."
People was among the outlets who reached out to Gaga and Polansky's teams for comment, but had not heard back at time of writing.
@gabriel_attal
Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶♬ son original - Gabriel Attal
The betrothed have been together since circa 2020, per People. Since then, they have been spotted out and about together a few times, though not at many red-carpet events.
In April 2024, Gaga and Polansky—a businessman—sparked engagement rumors when the singer was photographed sporting a ~monster~ diamond on her ring finger.
Before Polansky, Lady Gaga has previously been engaged to Christian Carino, and to Taylor Kinney.
Now that the engagement has seemingly been confirmed, jeweler Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds has commented on the impressive ring.
"Michael’s choice of engagement ring is an eye-catching yet classic design, perfectly matching Lady Gaga’s unique style," Taylor tells Marie Claire.
"The ring features a large oval cut diamond, estimated to be around 10 carats, set in a classic 4-prong setting. The band appears to be made of platinum, providing a sturdy and elegant base for such a large diamond.
"The diamond itself is likely of excellent quality, possibly VVS1 clarity, with very minimal inclusions, and near colorless, likely in the D-F range.
"I would estimate the ring to be worth upwards of £900,000 ($1.15m), possibly even £1 million ($1.3m), given the quality and size of the diamond."
Taylor also points out that Gaga hasn't been seen with the ring in Paris.
The House of Gucci actress is in the French capital after having performed at the opening ceremony on Friday.
While in Paris, Gaga also previewed her upcoming album by sharing snippets of it on the capital's streets. She shared a selfie on Instagram Stories ahead of the preview, writing, "I'm so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel—I'm gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
