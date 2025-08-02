Why "Introspective" Liam Neeson Was Immediately "Intrigued and Smitten" With Pamela Anderson When They Started Filming 'The Naked Gun'

Pamela Anderson's renaissance continues, this time with the release of 2025's The Naked Gun reboot, in which she stars opposite action heartthrob Liam Neeson. The press tour for the comedy has been surprisingly heartfelt, with a bubbly chemistry emitting from all of Neeson and Anderson's interactions with one another. And according to a source, their connection quickly developed when they began shooting The Naked Gun.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed, "[Neeson] has been intrigued and smitten [with Anderson] since they started filming and expressed this to her." The 73-year-old Taken actor "is quiet and introspective," the source said, and "Pamela brings this fun curiosity that he really enjoys."

As for why a romantic relationship between the two performers might work out, the source alleged, "Pam and Liam are a good match because they have similar personalities and understand each other."

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson display PDA while promoting The Naked Gun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, telling the outlet that Anderson and Neeson "balance each other really well."

Us Weekly confirmed on July 29 that the two Naked Gun stars were officially dating. Discussing the burgeoning relationship, a source told the publication that Neeson and Anderson "always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more."

The outlet's source also noted that the 58-year-old actress and her actor beau were "learning how to navigate" their newfound romance together. "They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious," the insider said.

In October 2024, romance rumors started when Neeson and Anderson spoke to People magazine. "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her," Neeson told the outlet. "She's just terrific to work with." He continued, "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."