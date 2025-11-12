The "Life-Changing" Movie Lili Reinhart Introduced Lola Tung To

While filming upcoming horror film Forbidden Fruits, Lili Reinhart and Lola Tung became close friends. On set, they'd share late-night movie nights, they tell Tyler McCall for Marie Claire's Next Gen issue.

The movie they loved most? The Love Witch, which Tung calls "life-changing." If you're unfamiliar, The Love Witch is a 2016 movie starring Samantha Robinson as a witch who casts spells to attract her ideal man. It's a modern cult classic, boasting a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Image credit: Lenne Chai)

There's a huge amount of admiration between Reinhart and Tung, with Tung telling Marie Claire of the Riverdale star: "She's so dedicated. She has such a powerful presence on set and in a scene, she's so captivating, and she has a confidence about her that I admire greatly and hope to take into future projects."

"I feel almost like a little puppy dog following her around, because she's such a cool friend," Tung adds. "She also has so much wisdom to offer and gave me so much great advice. We talked a lot about all the things you can do to take care of yourself and advocate for yourself when you feel like maybe your voice isn't always heard, especially as a woman in this industry, and when things are moving really fast."

(Image credit: Lenne Chai)

Forbidden Fruits, slated for 2026, is a horror film directed by Meredith Alloway. It stars an impressive lineup: Tung, Reinhart, Emma Chamberlain, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, and Gabrielle Union.

While we wait for its release, the official Instagram account for the movie is extremely active (and features cutesy bits from Reinhart and Tung!).

