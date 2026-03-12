Lili Reinhart is leaning all the way into her villain era for the Forbidden Fruits press tour. The Marie Claire cover star portrays Apple, the ringleader of a femme cult, in the horror-comedy hitting theaters on March 27. Fittingly, Reinhart's press tour started on March 12 with a vintage Versace mini dress that Regina George would approve.

Reinhart reunited with the film's core four—Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp—on Good Morning America. The dress code? A '90s, cool-girl clique. The Riverdale alum set the tone in a long-sleeve little black dress. But the mock-neck number wasn't just any LBD.

Stylist Ib Abdel Nasser tracked down a 33-year-old design from Versace's Fall 1992 Couture collection. (It's four years older than Reinhart, by the way.) Ribbed fabric earned the dress its "bandage" name. Every element—including the stand collar, side paneling, and thigh-grazing hem—stuck to her like glue. Black leather belts atop the waist and collar cinched the LBD even more. Yellow gold buckles complemented Reinhart's pointy Versace pumps, also from Versace. The finishing touch? Blood-red nails, a more traditional take on HBIC style than Regina George's pink Louis Vuitton Murakami Pochette.

Lili Reinhart began her Forbidden Fruits press tour in a vintage Versace little black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by Apple's looks in the trailer, black is one of her character's signature shades. (Reinhart even wears a buckle-covered leather top 30 seconds into the teaser.) A few hours later, the actor's method dressing streak continued with a black, micro-mini blazer dress. It was sharp, shoulder-padded, and ever-so-slightly risqué, all features Apple would likely gravitate toward. Reinhart accessorized with different black pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, and a bowling-esque bag from Sardinian designer Antonio Marras.

That same day, Reinhart traded her Versace for a little black blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to Margot Robbie's Victorian-inspired Wuthering Heights press style, Reinhart didn't ease into Forbidden Fruits fashion. Her switch was instant, as proven by her latest, pre-Forbidden Fruits red carpet look. Last week, she attended the 2026 Glaad Awards in a cool-toned, green gown from Elie Saab. It felt too romantic for Apple, but just right for Reinhart's girl-next-door glamour.

Last week, Reinhart presented a Glaad Award in a green lacy gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will she stick to LBDs all press tour long? Or lean into Gen Z fashion trends beloved by her character? Either way, Reinhart isn't afraid to go full mean girl mode, even if that means putting her personal style on the back burner.

