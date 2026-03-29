Fresh from method dressing as a mean girl in a vintage Versace LBD, Lili Reinhart gave her latest movie, Forbidden Fruits, another sly nod. Embracing the film's Y2K-inspired style, the Riverdale star paired knee-high black boots with a leather bomber jacket and a statement tee.

On March 28, Reinhart was photographed leaving a Q&A event for Forbidden Fruits in Los Angeles. The actress—who plays the ringleader of a cult in the film—wore a black leather bomber jacket with a black pleated mini skirt. A pair of knee-high pointed-toe black leather boots perfectly complemented the rest of Reinhart's emo-esque outfit.

Silver cross earrings gave her look an additional gothic edge, and accentuated her black shoulder bag, which featured silver eyelets on a belt strap-style handle.

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Lili Reinhart channels Y2K style to promote Forbidden Fruits. (Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)

The Hustlers star wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Apple," which just so happens to be the name of her character in the movie. In fact, Reinhart shared an Instagram photo with her co-stars—Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp—all of whom wore matching T-shirts featuring the names of their Forbidden Fruits characters, too.

Lili Reinhart pairs a pleated mini skirt with knee-high leather boots. (Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)

Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Lola Tung, and Lili Reinhart all wearing matching T-shirts referencing their Forbidden Fruits characters. (Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)

In her November 2025 interview with Marie Claire, Reinhart got candid about protecting herself as an actress in Hollywood. "This industry is going to have its way with you if you let it, and I very much try to be like, 'No, I'm going to be over here enjoying my life and not letting you control my happiness,'" she explained.

Basically, it seems as though Reinhart has her priorities in order—but that doesn't preclude her from a little method dressing when a movie calls for it.

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