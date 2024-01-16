Original 'Mean Girls' Star Lindsay Lohan Is Very "Hurt" and "Disappointed" About a Low Blow Joke at Her Expense in the New Film

It seemed like Lindsay Lohan was a big supporter of the new Mean Girls movie (we'll explain more in a second), but that very well might have just changed.

Lohan not only attended the premiere of the film on January 8, reuniting with screenwriter and actress Tina Fey and other previous cast members, but even did a surprise cameo in the film.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in,'" Fey told Entertainment Weekly. "I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie. As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie."

But despite being "the heart" of the movie, that didn't stop Fey and the writers from sliding a sneaky joke into the new script, which is seemingly at the expense of Lohan herself.

In the scene in question, Megan Thee Stallion (who also recorded a song with Reneé Rapp for the soundtrack) appears in a TikTok video in front of a photo of Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron. It's important to note here that Rice is a redhead like Lohan.

Megan says, "Okay, so somebody sent me this look and I was like, ‘Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back.'"

Okay, so what's the issue?

Well, back in 2006, oil heir Brandon Davis made massive headlines when he was filmed calling Lohan "fire crotch" during a rant to paparazzi about Lohan's...well, genitals. Davis was with iconic Y2K sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, who giggled throughout as he mentioned it being "stinky," "orange," and most famously, a "fire crotch." Ouch. If you were clued into pop culture back in 2006, you remember that this was a thing.

This comment from Davis also started a feud between Paris and Lohan that would span for years, although Paris mentioned in 2022 that "everything was all good" between them now.

This was a horrible moment for Lohan, and it was apparently a shock to see it suddenly rehashed in the new film, such a painful phrase carelessly thrown about like it was nothing. A source told the Messenger that Lohan was "surprised and taken aback" to hear it in the premiere of the film, as no one had informed her beforehand.

The actress's rep told the same outlet that Lohan was "very hurt and disappointed" by the use of the term "fire crotch."

It seems Lohan will be waiting for an apology on this one (it's deserved), and we're surprised that they chose to make a jab at the former star of the film, especially given the support she's displayed for the new Mean Girls. Not grool, guys, not grool.

Let's wait and see what Fey has to say about it.