Original 'Mean Girls' Star Lindsay Lohan Is Very "Hurt" and "Disappointed" About a Low Blow Joke at Her Expense in the New Film

It seemed like Lindsay Lohan was a big supporter of the new Mean Girls movie (we'll explain more in a second), but that very well might have just changed.
Lohan not only attended the premiere of the film on January 8, reuniting with screenwriter and actress Tina Fey and other previous cast members, but even did a surprise cameo in the film.
"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in,'" Fey told Entertainment Weekly. "I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie. As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie."
But despite being "the heart" of the movie, that didn't stop Fey and the writers from sliding a sneaky joke into the new script, which is seemingly at the expense of Lohan herself.
In the scene in question, Megan Thee Stallion (who also recorded a song with Reneé Rapp for the soundtrack) appears in a TikTok video in front of a photo of Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron. It's important to note here that Rice is a redhead like Lohan.
Megan says, "Okay, so somebody sent me this look and I was like, ‘Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back.'"
Okay, so what's the issue?
Well, back in 2006, oil heir Brandon Davis made massive headlines when he was filmed calling Lohan "fire crotch" during a rant to paparazzi about Lohan's...well, genitals. Davis was with iconic Y2K sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, who giggled throughout as he mentioned it being "stinky," "orange," and most famously, a "fire crotch." Ouch. If you were clued into pop culture back in 2006, you remember that this was a thing.
This comment from Davis also started a feud between Paris and Lohan that would span for years, although Paris mentioned in 2022 that "everything was all good" between them now.
This was a horrible moment for Lohan, and it was apparently a shock to see it suddenly rehashed in the new film, such a painful phrase carelessly thrown about like it was nothing. A source told the Messenger that Lohan was "surprised and taken aback" to hear it in the premiere of the film, as no one had informed her beforehand.
The actress's rep told the same outlet that Lohan was "very hurt and disappointed" by the use of the term "fire crotch."
It seems Lohan will be waiting for an apology on this one (it's deserved), and we're surprised that they chose to make a jab at the former star of the film, especially given the support she's displayed for the new Mean Girls. Not grool, guys, not grool.
Let's wait and see what Fey has to say about it.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Are Gyu-ri and Min-kyu Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 3?
The model and the rescue diver were a controversial couple of the season.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Victoria Beckham's 'Painting by Numbers' Contour Trick Is Honestly Genius
So posh.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Touchland's Celeb-Favorite Hand Sanitizer Is Now Sensitive Skin-Friendly
What do the Kardashians, Mindy Kaling, and Christina Aguilera all have in common? Excellent taste in hand sanitizer, obviously.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Amanda Seyfried Dishes On Reuniting With Most of the Original 'Mean Girls' Cast for Commercial Shoot
First, a commercial. Next—'Mean Girls 2' with the four original Plastics...?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Reneé Rapp Goes Full Regina George at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Rapp, who plays Regina in the new iteration, paid homage to the 2004 film with her outfit last night.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Lindsay Lohan Reunited With Tina Fey and Rajiv Surendra (AKA Kevin Gnapoor) at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Grool!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Shares a Glimpse Into Her First Holiday Season With Newborn Son Luai
2023 was certainly a year to remember for the actress.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Rachel McAdams Simply "Wasn't That Excited" About the 'Mean Girls' Walmart Commercial, So She Didn't Do It
Yet, she said, she'd do another 'Mean Girls' film if the opportunity arose.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Three Members of “The Plastics” Were Spotted in L.A. Yesterday Filming a ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Project of Some Sort
One castmate wasn’t seen on set, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lindsay Lohan Revealed the Adorable Gift Her Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Her Baby Boy
I'm weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Jokes "I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom" in Sweet Instagram Selfie
Love this and her!
By Iris Goldsztajn