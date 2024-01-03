Lindsay Lohan Shares a Glimpse Into Her First Holiday Season With Newborn Son Luai

Since giving birth to her first child, Luai, last July, Lindsay Lohan has had little time for Freaky Friday body swaps, or even posting on Instagram.
But it seems like Lohan wanted to give fans a belated Christmas gift, as she's provided a sneak peek into her Christmas and New Year's Eve.
She took to Instagram to share photos from across the festive season and captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a Blessed year. May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."
The first photo is a gorgeous selfie of the actress standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The next is a glimpse into her marriage, with Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, smiling at each other.
The remaining five photos show the famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in the midst of its annual fireworks display. (Lohan and her family live in Dubai and Lohan has called the city home since 2014.)
A post shared by Lindsay Lohan
A photo posted by lindsaylohan on
The actress has taken a step out of the public eye in recent years, emerging only for the Mean Girls Walmart commercial earlier this year, a few Netflix movies, and to give fans the occasional personal update.
One such update occurred in 2022 when Lohan revealed that she had wed Shammas, who is a financier. Another such update happened in July 2023 when Lohan shared news of the birth of her son, Luai. Luai is Arabic for "shield or protector," providing a special touch to the name.
Lohan has shared no photos of her son, perhaps aiming to contrast her own camera-filled youth, but she did share shots of her ocean-themed nursery with Architectural Digest.
She explained the choice of decorations as well: "I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling," she said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Ballet Flats Confirm That 2010s Business Casual Really Is Back
She styled the polarizing shoe with—drumroll, please—a pencil midi skirt.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank
Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Stop What You’re Doing Right Now, Because the Buzz Is We’re Getting a New Britney Spears Album This Year
Some high-profile names are involved in the project, her first in eight years.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Three Members of “The Plastics” Were Spotted in L.A. Yesterday Filming a ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Project of Some Sort
One castmate wasn’t seen on set, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lindsay Lohan Revealed the Adorable Gift Her Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Her Baby Boy
I'm weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Jokes "I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom" in Sweet Instagram Selfie
Love this and her!
By Iris Goldsztajn