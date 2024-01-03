Lindsay Lohan Shares a Glimpse Into Her First Holiday Season With Newborn Son Luai

Since giving birth to her first child, Luai, last July, Lindsay Lohan has had little time for Freaky Friday body swaps, or even posting on Instagram.

But it seems like Lohan wanted to give fans a belated Christmas gift, as she's provided a sneak peek into her Christmas and New Year's Eve.

She took to Instagram to share photos from across the festive season and captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a Blessed year. May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The first photo is a gorgeous selfie of the actress standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The next is a glimpse into her marriage, with Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, smiling at each other.

The remaining five photos show the famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in the midst of its annual fireworks display. (Lohan and her family live in Dubai and Lohan has called the city home since 2014.)

The actress has taken a step out of the public eye in recent years, emerging only for the Mean Girls Walmart commercial earlier this year, a few Netflix movies, and to give fans the occasional personal update.

One such update occurred in 2022 when Lohan revealed that she had wed Shammas, who is a financier. Another such update happened in July 2023 when Lohan shared news of the birth of her son, Luai. Luai is Arabic for "shield or protector," providing a special touch to the name.

Lohan has shared no photos of her son, perhaps aiming to contrast her own camera-filled youth, but she did share shots of her ocean-themed nursery with Architectural Digest.

She explained the choice of decorations as well: "I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling," she said.