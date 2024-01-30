Lionel Richie Says His Daughter Sofia Is Going to Be a "Fantastic” Mom—But Don't Call Him Grandpa

Sofia Richie Grainge is best known for her ridiculously lavish wedding in the south of France, never smiling in photos, her "Quiet Luxury" aesthetic, and her famous father, Lionel Richie.
Sofia just announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge after the two married in April 2023. (They certainly wasted no time!)
Naturally, the Queen of Social Media announced things with a dramatic flair, namely a full pregnancy photoshoot and interview with Vogue magazine. You know, how we'd all tell friends about our pregnancy.
How does Lionel feel about his youngest daughter's pregnancy? He couldn't be happier!
The singer spoke to People at the premiere of the Netflix documentary about "We Are the World" and said, “You know what? I am pumped up. I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world…And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me."
As for whether Sofia is prepared for this, Lionel said, “She’s going to be fantastic. These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out.”
Lionel's eldest daughter, Nicole Richie, is already a mother of two, so he has some experience with being a grandparent. But that doesn't mean he's ready to be called "Grandpa" just yet.
"I'm Pop-Pop," Lionel explained to Entertainment Tonight. "We don't get the 'grandpa,' yeah, that's a little deep. Pop-Pop is where we're going."
Pop-Pop has some opinions about how Sofia's social media presence is already playing out as an expectant mother. He hadn't yet heard that the pair had shared a video of their gender reveal—it's a girl, by the way!
"You know, there is no secret with those two!" he said. "I keep saying, 'Keep it a secret, okay?' But yes, that's what's happening. I'm so happy."
Only time will tell whether Sofia and her husband choose to share their little one on Instagram, or follow a recent trend of not showing their child's face on social media.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
