Lizzo, Quinta Brunson and Jamie Lee Curtis Leave Elon Musk's X, Alongside Many Other Celebs
They're leaving for bluer skiers.
Lizzo, Quinta Brunson and Jamie Lee Curtis are just three of the famous people to have left Elon Musk's X for greener pastures... or bluer skies, if you will.
Following the presidential election and Musk's appointment to a government role in Donald Trump's administration, as well as other issues on the social media platform such as widespread harassment and bot activity, a number of liberal-leaning celebrities have decided to either close their X (formerly Twitter) accounts, post less, or stop posting altogether.
Many of these celebs and public figures are migrating to new platform Bluesky, which positions itself as a Twitter alternative for those who disapprove of Musk's leadership, or Meta's equivalent Threads.
Lizzo has not deactivated her X account, but instead made a post to direct fans to her Bluesky account, where she has been posting since.
https://t.co/gtQxusLvAs pic.twitter.com/TMappKyCqkNovember 14, 2024
Curtis, meanwhile, posted a screenshot to Instagram showing that she had deactivated her X account. She captioned the post, "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."
A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)
A photo posted by on
Brunson appears to have deactivated her X account, and wrote on Bluesky on Thursday, "Hello again," which seemed to signal she'd be more active on that site from now on.
Meanwhile, per The Hollywood Reporter, other celebrities who are leaving the platform include Ben Stiller, Yvette Nicole Brown, Flavor Flav, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and the Twitter comedy legend Dionne Warwick—all of whom seem to signal a widespread exodus.
The newspaper The Guardian has also announced its intention to stop posting on X, citing "the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism." The outlet also claimed, "X is a toxic media platform and ... its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
