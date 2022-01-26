Lucy Hale Perfected the Casual Chic Look While Walking Her Two Dogs in LA

Lucy Hale looks amazing in the most casual outfit.

Case in point: The Hating Game actress wore a simple racer front white tank top with pale denim boyfriend jeans and light-colored sneakers on a recent dog walk in Los Angeles. The celeb accessorized the everyday look with rounded, metal-framed sunglasses, layered necklaces... and AirPods, and looked stunning.

(Image credit: Getty/BG015/Bauer-Griffin)

Hale was spotted walking her two fur babies, Maltipoos Elvis and Ethel, both of whom are the apple of her eye.

The adorable fluffy white doggos regularly feature on Hale's Instagram page, where she alternately calls them her "besties," her "kids," and her... "cumulus clouds."

Alongside one photo gallery of the two pups, Hale wrote, "If it isn’t obvious, I love these two. Happy National Dog Day to my human wizard man & my sassy, will eat literally anything girl."

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

Alongside a professional photo shoot of herself with Elvis and Ethel, she wrote, "Fully sobbing over these - thank you @charlienunnphotography for capturing my wizard & my golden girl so perfectly."

Hale adopted Ethel back in February 2021, after fellow actress Kristen Bell had fostered her. Announcing her happy news on Instagram, Hale wrote, "My little family of 3. Everyone meet Ethel. Thank you Melissa and everyone at @wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels. And big thank you to the best @kristenanniebell for fostering!! We love u."

As for Elvis, Hale credits him with helping her get through the pandemic. "I did all of quarantine alone, so I honestly don’t know what I would’ve done without Elvis," she told People. "He kept me company and kept me sane. We were already super close, but I feel we bonded even more during that time." Good boy, Elvis.