Margot Robbie Thinks People Are "Sick" of Seeing Her On Screen After 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie is an incredibly talented actress, who has starred in such gems as Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, and yet she thinks that people don't want to see her on screen anymore. If ever someone needed the empowering reminders within the Barbie movie itself...

Asked by Deadline whether she would be taking a break after her busy 2023 promoting Barbie, Robbie reminded the reporter that she's also a producer, and that producers don't take breaks. However, she confirmed that she wasn't looking to get back into acting too soon.

"No, the producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened," the star told the publication.

"I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.' I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away."

I'm just over here trying to imagine Timothée Chalamet or Bradley Cooper saying something like that and........

So to Margot Robbie, I would just like to say this: "It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong." K???