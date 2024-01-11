Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Kept Barbenheimer Alive With Matching Governors Awards Outfits

Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt made a hilarious/amazing move at the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday.
In what can only have been a highly coordinated move on their part, the stars of Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively kept the "Barbenheimer" craze alive by wearing matching outfits to the red carpet event.
Both women showed up in a floor-length black gown with a plunging V neckline and embellished with dazzling diamanté around the neckline. They also both wore their blonde hair down and lightly curled, adding to the whole "seeing double" effect.
Robbie showed up in a dress with cutouts and a more simple X-shaped embellishment by Céline, paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Fred Leighton diamond jewelry, as reported by WWD.
Meanwhile, Blunt wore a similar gown without the cutouts and with a more intricate crystal embellishment, which looked like a cascade of leaves. Her dress was by Miu Miu, and she accessorized with diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Commenting on the actresses' decision to match each other's look (which, again, I'm very much assuming they did on purpose), one fan wrote on Twitter, "emily blunt and margot robbie literally twinning so funny"
Someone else commented, "they're so unserious"
In case you've somehow gotten this far without hearing about Barbenheimer, it was the nickname given to the double-feature-type event this past summer when the blockbusting movies Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on the same day. People were torn between going to see one or the other or both, and it became a huge deal.
Good for these two leading ladies for keeping the fun going, TBH!
