Could it be—is that Barbie in the real world? Nope, it's just Margot Robbie playing the role of, well, Margot Robbie. Less than 24 hours after transforming into the 1977 Superstar Barbie on the red carpet at the Golden Globes awards (and taking home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for Barbie during the ceremony), the actor and producer was seen running errands in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate baggy-on-baggy street style look that calls on Gen Z's quintessential outfit formula: Robbie wore an oversized button-down, baggy jeans, and chunky dad sneakers.
After a few seasons of preferring sleek sneakers, Robbie joined felllow A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Suki Waterhouse by repping the more exaggerated silhouette. Chunky sneakers aside, Robbie's look made good use of a few wardrobe staples. The Oscar-nominated actor started off with a classic oversized red and white button-down shirt. Keeping with the oversized proportions theme, she added a pair of ultra-baggy blue jeans. She finished off the off-duty outfit with a pair of black-and-gold aviator-style sunglasses and a simple shoulder bag. Despite the total outfit flip from the previous evening, it appears that Robbie is still sporting the same "plastic doll" nails from last night's look. See! There's a little bit of Barbie following Robbie around wherever she goes.
The Barbie star has proved time and time again that she can own just about any look she wants. She's a bonafide fashion chameleon. Yes, her looks on the Barbie press tour have gifted us numerous Barbie-inspired moments on the red carpet, but Robbie's off-duty outfits are entirely the opposite of her film persona. While we haven't gotten nearly as many street-style moments from Robbie as we would like, her everyday looks revolve around oversized staples, blue jeans, and comfortable footwear. She really is an "It" girl of the people!
As for Robbie's other recent street-style moments, it seems she's a big proponent of playing with oversized proportions. Just last November, the Saltburn producer stepped out in a '90s-inspired Bottega Veneta look that consisted of an oversized blazer with another oversized button-down, blue jeans, and a pair of black boots. Robbie's Saltburn press tour looks weren't as publicized as her Barbie looks were, but they, for the most part, followed the same outfit formula.
Yes, we are sad to see Robbie's Barbie era come to a close, but we can't wait to see what non-Barbiecore looks the celebrity has in store for us. Don't worry, though, there are still plenty of award shows to be had before that happens! We aren't letting go of Barbie just yet. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to the ones that Robbie was spotted in so you can achieve a similar look for yourself.
Shop Margot Robbie's Oversized Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
I Found the Coolest Under-the-Radar Brands on Sale at Saks
22 pieces to make your stylish friends jealous.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Amanda Seyfried Dishes On Reuniting With Most of the Original 'Mean Girls' Cast for Commercial Shoot
First, a commercial. Next—'Mean Girls 2' with the four original Plastics...?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Reneé Rapp Goes Full Regina George at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Rapp, who plays Regina in the new iteration, paid homage to the 2004 film with her outfit last night.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Lily Gladstone’s Golden Globe Earrings Were a Beautiful Homage to Her Indigenous Heritage
Her intricate picture-frame earrings "held a bit of Blackfeet culture within.”
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Golden Globes After-Party Dress Was Sartorial Sunshine
Who needs the golden trophy when you can dress like one instead?
By Emma Childs
-
Margot Robbie Changed Into a Barbie-Inspired LBD for the Golden Globes After-Party
Surprise! Superstar Barbie has two looks!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Stars Mesmerize in the Silver Trend at 2024 Golden Globes
You'd think gold, but nope: silver stole the show!
By Emma Childs
-
The Golden Globes Red Carpet Paid Homage to the Naked Dress
Sheer dresses and peek-a-boo gowns took center stage.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dua Lipa Wore a Custom Velvet Schiaparelli Gown to the Golden Globes
The dress was decorated with diamond-encrusted bones.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Eva Longoria's Lace Naked Dress Was a Perfect Dose of Gothic Romance
Longoria mastered the nearly-nude illusion.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Margot Robbie Is a Balmain Barbie in Pink Polka Dots and Rosettes
This Barbie likes French luxury fashion!
By Maria Santa Poggi