Could it be—is that Barbie in the real world? Nope, it's just Margot Robbie playing the role of, well, Margot Robbie. Less than 24 hours after transforming into the 1977 Superstar Barbie on the red carpet at the Golden Globes awards (and taking home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for Barbie during the ceremony), the actor and producer was seen running errands in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate baggy-on-baggy street style look that calls on Gen Z's quintessential outfit formula: Robbie wore an oversized button-down, baggy jeans, and chunky dad sneakers.

After a few seasons of preferring sleek sneakers, Robbie joined felllow A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Suki Waterhouse by repping the more exaggerated silhouette. Chunky sneakers aside, Robbie's look made good use of a few wardrobe staples. The Oscar-nominated actor started off with a classic oversized red and white button-down shirt. Keeping with the oversized proportions theme, she added a pair of ultra-baggy blue jeans. She finished off the off-duty outfit with a pair of black-and-gold aviator-style sunglasses and a simple shoulder bag. Despite the total outfit flip from the previous evening, it appears that Robbie is still sporting the same "plastic doll" nails from last night's look. See! There's a little bit of Barbie following Robbie around wherever she goes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Barbie star has proved time and time again that she can own just about any look she wants. She's a bonafide fashion chameleon. Yes, her looks on the Barbie press tour have gifted us numerous Barbie-inspired moments on the red carpet, but Robbie's off-duty outfits are entirely the opposite of her film persona. While we haven't gotten nearly as many street-style moments from Robbie as we would like, her everyday looks revolve around oversized staples, blue jeans, and comfortable footwear. She really is an "It" girl of the people!

As for Robbie's other recent street-style moments, it seems she's a big proponent of playing with oversized proportions. Just last November, the Saltburn producer stepped out in a '90s-inspired Bottega Veneta look that consisted of an oversized blazer with another oversized button-down, blue jeans, and a pair of black boots. Robbie's Saltburn press tour looks weren't as publicized as her Barbie looks were, but they, for the most part, followed the same outfit formula.

Yes, we are sad to see Robbie's Barbie era come to a close, but we can't wait to see what non-Barbiecore looks the celebrity has in store for us. Don't worry, though, there are still plenty of award shows to be had before that happens! We aren't letting go of Barbie just yet.