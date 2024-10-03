Mark Estes Breaks Silence on Kristin Cavallari Split After She Cited Their Age Gap as an Issue

Mark Estes has spoken out about his split from Kristin Cavallari days after she opened up about how their age gap had precipitated the breakup.

A rep for Estes, a TikTok star, told E! News, "Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together. He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios."

The Laguna Beach alum, 37, had previously opened up about her breakup with Estes on her podcast Let’s Be Honest, and been candid about how their age difference became an issue in their relationship.

"Mark and I broke up, and I'm just gonna come out and say it: I broke up with Mark because I just know long term he needs to experience life," the reality star said.

"You know, he's young. I mean, he is. I know a lot of people will be like, 'Well, no sh*t.' And yeah, no sh*t, I get it. I've always been well aware that he is 24, and he does need to experience life. It wasn't like I was like ignoring the fact that he was, like really just got out of college. Like, I know."

Cavallari continued, "This isn't a bad thing. I really look at our relationship as such a beautiful relationship. But he will make someone so happy one day. And he will have a beautiful family of his own, which he should do.

"I know that one day he will look back and he will understand it. And I actually think one day he will thank me. Mark is a really good guy. I mean, he really is such a good guy. And that's what makes it hard."

Cavallari and Estes were together for seven months, and often shared photos of their adventures as a couple on social media.

The Uncommon James founder defended their relationship in the face of critics of their 13-year age gap back in March. At the time, she posted a TikTok in which she lip-synced to the words, "So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" She captioned the post, "When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022, though they announced their separation in 2020. The two share children Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.