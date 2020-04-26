Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Divorcing After 10 Years Together

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kristin Cavallari revealed that she and husband Jay Cutler are splitting after ten years together.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced that they are getting a divorce. The couple, who wed in 2013, have been together for ten years.

Cavallari broke the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of her and Cutler taken from behind, walking away from the camera.

In the emotional post's caption, she wrote:

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

See Cavallari's post below:

