Megan Fox Announces She's Pregnant With a Naked Photo Featuring Her Baby Bump

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

Megan Fox is smiling and has long black hair while Machine Gun Kelly stands behind her with shaggy blonde hair and wearing a silver suit
(Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Megan Fox surprised fans on Monday, Nov. 11, when she shared the happy news that she's expecting a baby.

The Transformers star posted a naked photo of herself on Instagram, in which she appeared to be covered in black paint while holding her baby bump. She also shared a candid snap of her positive pregnancy test to announce the news.

Fox captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

Fox and her partner, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), previously shared that they'd experienced a pregnancy loss at 10 weeks. The actress' caption appears to refer to the devastating loss, while welcoming the couple's rainbow baby.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

A photo posted by on

While promoting her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in November 2023, Fox discussed navigating her pregnancy loss during an interview with Good Morning America.

"I'd never been through anything like that in my life," Fox said (via Harper's BAZAAR). "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate What does this mean? and Why did this happen?"

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸