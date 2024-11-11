Megan Fox Announces She's Pregnant With a Naked Photo Featuring Her Baby Bump

Megan Fox surprised fans on Monday, Nov. 11, when she shared the happy news that she's expecting a baby.

The Transformers star posted a naked photo of herself on Instagram, in which she appeared to be covered in black paint while holding her baby bump. She also shared a candid snap of her positive pregnancy test to announce the news.

Fox captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

Fox and her partner, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), previously shared that they'd experienced a pregnancy loss at 10 weeks. The actress' caption appears to refer to the devastating loss, while welcoming the couple's rainbow baby.

While promoting her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in November 2023, Fox discussed navigating her pregnancy loss during an interview with Good Morning America.

"I'd never been through anything like that in my life," Fox said (via Harper's BAZAAR). "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate What does this mean? and Why did this happen?"