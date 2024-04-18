Megan Fox is no stranger to making headlines, having done so for her acting performances, daring new hair colors, and unconventional outfits. Yesterday, though, she caught attention for something new: a makeup-free selfie, which showed off her natural beauty.

Fox shared the photo to her Instagram page on the heels of her busy weekend at Coachella. "Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post-Coachella," she wrote.

The photo certainly evoked a laid-back day of self-care, as Fox was both bare-faced and dressed in flannel pajama pants with a black bra. Her bold sleeve of tattoos was also on full display, along with the smattering of ink on both sides of her waist. The casual snapshot, posted in a carousel with a glimpse of the hair products she used for her waist-length hair—a duo of leave-in conditioners—resonated with anyone who's ever slipped into their favorite house clothes after hours of being dolled up.

Rather than noting how relatable Fox's mood was, most commenters were focused on how flawless the star looked without makeup. One top comment reads, "Bro is pretty even without makeup," while several others said they've never seen her without a full face of glam. File this under: reasons to amp up your skincare routine. Without a hint of foundation, she's glowing.

Fans are used to seeing Fox in full glam, courtesy of makeup artist Jenna Kristina. The pair worked together over Coachella weekend on a look incorporating bold winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks; they've also collaborated on vampy red carpet looks with heavy eyeshadow and dark lips.

Earlier in the weekend, Megan Fox had worn her usual winged eyeliner and pink cheeks. She worked with makeup artist Jenna Kristina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox's post comes on the heels of other celebrities' decisions to skip makeup in the public eye. Pamela Anderson , Megan Thee Stallion, Anne Hathaway, and Cardi B are just a few A-list stars who have gotten honest about natural skin texture and aging, by posting photos or going out in public without layers of foundation and eye makeup. In doing so, they're bucking against the decades-old expectation that female celebrities look "flawless" 24/7.

Here's hoping that the trend inspires scores of other women—famous or not—to embrace their natural skin both on and offline.