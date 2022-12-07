Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could "Absolutely" Be Stripped of Their Royal Titles If Their Docuseries Damages the Firm: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is dropping its three first episodes on Dec. 8, and tensions are likely at an all-time high amid senior royals as they await any dramatic revelations with bated breath.
After two very explosive trailers, viewers are certainly expecting the series to be filled with bombshell after bombshell (though nobody but those involved in the production has seen the show as of yet).
It has been suggested for months that King Charles III may be waiting until after the docuseries and Harry's memoir have been released before he decides on whether or not Archie and Lilibet can use their "prince" and "princess" titles, but one royal biographer believes he could go even further, and decide to take away Harry and Meghan's titles entirely.
Asked if Charles was capable of doing so, royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "I absolutely think so. I think that a retribution could be in the offering."
He continued, "I think [Harry] will be invited to the coronation, and I think they will go in May, unless everything blows up in everyone's face and irreparable damage is done, but yeah, there are things that Charles is in a position to do."
Further explaining what exactly the monarch might do, Andersen said, "Of course the titles and the charities and whatnot—there's a lot left for Charles to do to punish Harry.
"Again, we'll just have to see if he takes that route."
For Andersen, it's clear that Charles is a very different monarch to his mother. "The Queen, as I said, would have just pretended like nothing was happening and the 'keep calm and carry on,'" he said.
"But Charles has a huge temper, it has been unleashed many times behind the scenes, I've written about this, and I'm sure he's on the verge of having a meltdown."
Eek, let's hope not, for everyone's sake.
Andersen was also asked how Prince William is likely to feel about his younger brother's incendiary media projects.
"He also has a temper," Andersen said.
"He's a real, you know, slow, low burner ... He tries to hide it but it doesn't really work.
"I'm sure he's very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he's doing.
"I mean, William and Kate are all about preserving the monarchy and duty, and they do such a spectacular job.
"And the release of these trailers at the moment they're trying to ... fly the flag as it were in the U.S., and they have been eclipsed and overshadowed by that, and the Susan Hussey incident."
Just one more day before we find out how far the docuseries really goes in exposing the inner workings of the British Royal Family!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
