Meghan Markle Won 2 Awards in One Night for 'Archetypes' and Archewell

On Tuesday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a glamorous night in New York City.

There, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, where they accepted an award for their humanitarian work with the Archewell Foundation—especially on racial justice and mental health, according to People.

Meanwhile, although the royal couple couldn't be in two places at once, the duchess was also honored over in Santa Monica, California, where her Archetypes series won the award for Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. Her podcast has attracted millions of listeners, who came to hear women's stories of being stereotyped by a still-misogynistic world.

The royal couple have already won a number of awards, including an NAACP Image Award and a Change Champions from Population Matters.

(Image credit: Photo by Anadolu Agency / Getty)

Back in NYC, the duchess reminded royal fans of her sister-in-law, Princess Kate, with her beautiful white gown, a sort of hybrid between the Princess of Wales' two-toned Roland Mouret Top Gun dress, and her bridal Jenny Packham from a recent state dinner.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford / Getty)

Markle's dress was a Louis Vuitton creation, an off-the-shoulder ankle-length gown with long sleeves and a lightly ruched skirt, with a modest slit. Vogue reports that this number was a custom design by Nicolas Ghesquière, which the duchess paired with black patent pointy stilettos.

She wore her hair in a tight, slicked-down bun with a middle parting and long drop earrings.

Her royal husband looked dashing in a navy blue suit, also reminiscent of his brother Prince William's go-to business-casual uniform.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty)

According to People, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, was also in attendance and was honored with the Ripple of Hope Award for his admirable leadership and courage in the face of Russian attacks this year. (The conflict is still going on—if you'd like to help, Marie Claire put together a guide to all the resources you can turn to.)