Meghan Markle Won 2 Awards in One Night for 'Archetypes' and Archewell

On Tuesday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a glamorous night in New York City.
There, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, where they accepted an award for their humanitarian work with the Archewell Foundation—especially on racial justice and mental health, according to People.
Meanwhile, although the royal couple couldn't be in two places at once, the duchess was also honored over in Santa Monica, California, where her Archetypes series won the award for Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. Her podcast has attracted millions of listeners, who came to hear women's stories of being stereotyped by a still-misogynistic world.
The royal couple have already won a number of awards, including an NAACP Image Award and a Change Champions from Population Matters.
Back in NYC, the duchess reminded royal fans of her sister-in-law, Princess Kate, with her beautiful white gown, a sort of hybrid between the Princess of Wales' two-toned Roland Mouret Top Gun dress, and her bridal Jenny Packham from a recent state dinner.
Markle's dress was a Louis Vuitton creation, an off-the-shoulder ankle-length gown with long sleeves and a lightly ruched skirt, with a modest slit. Vogue reports that this number was a custom design by Nicolas Ghesquière, which the duchess paired with black patent pointy stilettos.
She wore her hair in a tight, slicked-down bun with a middle parting and long drop earrings.
Her royal husband looked dashing in a navy blue suit, also reminiscent of his brother Prince William's go-to business-casual uniform.
According to People, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, was also in attendance and was honored with the Ripple of Hope Award for his admirable leadership and courage in the face of Russian attacks this year. (The conflict is still going on—if you'd like to help, Marie Claire put together a guide to all the resources you can turn to.)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
How to Pop a Pimple in the Safest Way Possible, According to Dermatologists
For the record: You should let it come to a head on its own.
By Samantha Holender
-
'The Light Pirate' is our December Book Club Pick
Read an exclusive excerpt from Lily Brooks-Dalton's latest novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
What I Wear to Work: Rachel Koffsky
Christie's International Head of Handbags values timeless investment pieces and dressing on a theme.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Meghan & Harry' Netflix Doc Could Not Drop on a "More Impactful Day," Astrologer Says
It's all in the stars.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Could Make Them Look "Spiteful and Jealous," Royal Expert Says
That would be sub-ideal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate Just Shared Gorgeous Photos of the Princess Supporting Her Husband Behind the Scenes at Earthshot
The love is palpable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Like "An Open Declaration of War" Against the Royals: Expert
It's going to be quite something, that's for sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Releasing Netflix Doc Episodes on the Day of Princess Kate's Carol Concert
Coincidence?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says There's "Leaking...But Also Planting of Stories" in the Firm in Explosive New Netflix Trailer
Gulp.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princes William and Harry Put Their Differences Aside to Honor Their Late Friend
A beautiful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Called Claims He Wanted to Teach the "Brits a Lesson" a "Baseless Hit Piece"
This is... a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn