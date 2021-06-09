Today's Top Stories
1
The Sacred Boom
2
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
3
What Rebecca Minkoff Wears to Work
4
The Best Bollywood Movies Ever
5
Twitter Is Obsessed With Greg on 'Bachelorette'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Introduced Lilibet to the Queen in a Video Call

By Emily Dixon
london, england july 10 l r queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex, prince harry, duke of sussex watch the raf flypast on the balcony of buckingham palace, as members of the royal family attend events to mark the centenary of the raf on july 10, 2018 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

    Baby Lilibet has met her namesake! In very sweet news, People reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry video called the Queen as soon as they returned home from the hospital, in order to introduce the monarch to their newly arrived daughter. An insider told the magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

    The Sussexes and the Queen keep in close contact via Zoom, Prince Harry shared during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February. Speaking before the death of Prince Philip, Harry said, "Both my grandparents do Zoom," adding, "They've seen Archie running around."

    Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger sibling to 2-year-old Archie Harrison, arrived on Friday, June 4, with the Sussexes revealing the happy news to the public the following Sunday. A statement on the Archewell website explained the thoughtful tribute behind Lili's name: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

    Meghan and Harry also shared their own personal message about the arrival of baby Lili. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the Sussexes wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Eugenie Shares the Cutest Video of Baby August
    Sophie Turner Is a Redhead Once More
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Bennifer Are "Hopeful" About Their Relationship
    Lilibet's Name Has a Sweet Link to Meghan’s Mom
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Jennifer Aniston Drags Rachel's 'Friends' Wardrobe
    Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
    Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Mental Health
    How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet