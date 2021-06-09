Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the Queen—and now the littlest royal has met her namesake!

The Sussexes video called the Queen to introduce her to Lili as soon as they arrived home from the hospital, People reports.

An insider told the magazine that Meghan and Harry "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

The Sussexes and the Queen keep in close contact via Zoom, Prince Harry shared during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February. Speaking before the death of Prince Philip, Harry said, "Both my grandparents do Zoom," adding, "They've seen Archie running around."

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger sibling to 2-year-old Archie Harrison, arrived on Friday, June 4, with the Sussexes revealing the happy news to the public the following Sunday. A statement on the Archewell website explained the thoughtful tribute behind Lili's name: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Meghan and Harry also shared their own personal message about the arrival of baby Lili. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the Sussexes wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

