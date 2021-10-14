Prince Harry Reads Daughter Lilibet "Bedtime Stories" and Totally "Adores" Her, Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created a blissful little family of four, it seems. Specifically, a source described the Duke of Sussex' relationship with his baby daughter Lilibet to Us Weekly, and it's truly heartwarming stuff.

"Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," the source said. "He has a real magic touch." Apparently, "every day just gets happier." Daww, love this for him.

But of course, it's not just their dad who's feeling hashtag blessed when it comes to Archie and Lili. "There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more," the source added, referring to both Sussexes.

A source (it's unclear whether it's the same person or not) also told Us Weekly that the duke is "the most caring dad," adding that, "It’s just paradise for Harry."

They also revealed that—contrary to certain assumptions about older siblings—Archie is a model big brother to little Lili. He apparently "gives her lots of kisses" and is "kind [and] loving" towards her.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived in June of this year, named after both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Born in California, she hasn't met any of her British relatives in person yet, but she has Zoomed with them. A true child of 2021.

Lili's big brother Archie Harrison was born in London back in May 2019. His parents were married in May 2018.

