Today's Top Stories
1
Fall 2021 Trends to Try Right Now
2
24 Hours With Jodie Comer
3
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
4
Your Favorite Celebs in Gloriously ﻿'80s Fashion
5
The Best Jokes From Kim's Savage SNL Hosting Gig

Prince Harry Reads Daughter Lilibet "Bedtime Stories" and Totally "Adores" Her, Source Says

#blessed

By Iris Goldsztajn
dublin, ireland july 11 prince harry, duke of sussex visits croke park, home of irelands largest sporting organisation, the gaelic athletic association on july 11, 2018 in dublin, ireland photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created a blissful little family of four, it seems. Specifically, a source described the Duke of Sussex' relationship with his baby daughter Lilibet to Us Weekly, and it's truly heartwarming stuff.

"Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," the source said. "He has a real magic touch." Apparently, "every day just gets happier." Daww, love this for him.

But of course, it's not just their dad who's feeling hashtag blessed when it comes to Archie and Lili. "There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more," the source added, referring to both Sussexes.

A source (it's unclear whether it's the same person or not) also told Us Weekly that the duke is "the most caring dad," adding that, "It’s just paradise for Harry."

They also revealed that—contrary to certain assumptions about older siblings—Archie is a model big brother to little Lili. He apparently "gives her lots of kisses" and is "kind [and] loving" towards her.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived in June of this year, named after both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Born in California, she hasn't met any of her British relatives in person yet, but she has Zoomed with them. A true child of 2021.

Lili's big brother Archie Harrison was born in London back in May 2019. His parents were married in May 2018.

Related Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
Snoop Dogg Invited Harry Over for Thanksgiving
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Adele Has "Never Felt More Peaceful" in Her Life
Kylie Jenner Posed Naked and Covered in Fake Blood
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lizzo Wore a Sheer Dress for Cardi B's Birthday
North West Calls Kim Kardashian's House "So Ugly"
Zendaya Gushes About "Charismatic" Tom Holland
Harry and Meghan Aren't Traveling for This Event
Megan Fox and MGK's First Meeting Sounds Strange
George Helped Amal With a Wardrobe Malfunction
Britney Spears Is Writing a Murder Mystery Book
Here's Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market