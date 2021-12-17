Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Struck a Rhythm" With Their Little Family, Makeup Artist Says
Good for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made difficult decisions in the past couple of years—namely retiring from their royal duties and moving to California with their son Archie.
They have gotten their fair share of flak for these bold moves, but it sounds like it was all worth it. Since they had their daughter Lilibet "Lili" in June 2021, they apparently have gotten into a pretty good groove together.
People spoke to makeup artist Daniel Martin, who worked with the royal couple on their wedding day and on their recent trip to New York City on Nov. 10.
"It was so much fun to have all of us back together again," Martin told the outlet. "It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together. Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"
Remarking on what the Sussexes are like together, Martin said, "They are loving life as a family of four. They've struck a rhythm as a foursome."
Despite baby Lili never having met her British relatives in person, her first few months of life seem to have been pretty happy. Apparently, her big brother is super sweet and caring towards her, and "gives her lots of kisses." Meanwhile, her dad Prince Harry "adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," a source previously told told Us Weekly.
Not only that, but the little girl is apparently also "a joy to be around." A source also told Us Weekly, "She’s such a sweet-natured baby." All good news.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
