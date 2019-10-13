This weekend, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared the cover art for her new single, "Baila Conmigo."

J.Lo is nearly naked in the sexy photo for the new Spanish-language dance track.

Lopez captioned the photos with a lyric from the song, which is about breaking barriers and dancing until dawn.

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to nearly naked looks, but the singer took things to the next level on the cover of her newest single, Spanish-language Dance/EDM track "Baila Conmigo."

The super sultry cover art, which J.Lo shared on Instagram, should really come with a fire extinguisher—or at least a cold shower.

J.Lo posed for the cover wearing nothing but a drapey series of chains that leave very little to the imagination. To be fair, it's possible that the front of the look is more demure though, because you can't see it in the picture. Instead, Lopez is turned slightly away from the camera, with her legs bent strategically to show just the slighting hint of tasteful side boob.

And all of this sexiness is accentuated the shiny, just-oiled-up-by-a-love look of J.Lo's skin and her perfect smoky bedroom eyes.



"Dale que dale mas duro que la música rompe los muros que solo bailando me curo. Baila Conmigo 🖤🖤🖤. https://smarturl.it/JLoBailaConmigo Photo by @stevengomillion," she wrote in the caption.

En inglés, that translates to, "Do it hard because music breaks barriers and only dancing I heal. Dance with Me," which also happens to be a lyric from the song.

Listen to "Baila Conmigo" below:

BRB, going to take that cold shower now.

