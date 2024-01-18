Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is two years old, if you can believe it.
For her birthday party, you better bet the little one's famous parents pulled out all the stops, throwing her an Elmo-themed birthday party for the ages. In attendance were Malti and her parents' friends and family, plus of course, Elmo himself.
Dad Nick posted a series of photos from Malti's celebrations on Instagram, showing her rocking the cutest pink and red heart-adorned frilly sweater and red pants (it's giving Valentine's Day, frankly), as well as pictures of the guests, including brothers Joe and Frankie Jonas. Obviously, there was a perfect Elmo cake, too.
The "Jealous" singer captioned his post, "Our little angel is 2 years old"
People could not stop commenting on how similar Malti looks to her father, with one person writing, "your literal twin"
Someone else said, "She’s actually my favorite Jonas…but don’t tell the others" (Frankie will be crushed.)
Another adult person wrote, "it’s the way i’m jealous of this bc i want elmo at my next birthday party" (Understandable.)
Meanwhile, mom Priyanka also posted pictures from the Elmo party, as well as from a traditional celebration the family held for Malti at Malibu Hindu Temple, per InStyle.
The Love Again star captioned her post, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."
Mindy Kaling commented, "Happy birthday to this cutest cutie!!!"
Naomi Campbell, Camila McConaughey, and Zareen Khan were also among the well-wishers.
The boy band star and actress welcomed Malti Marie in 2022, announcing that she had arrived via surrogate.
A photo posted by priyankachopra on
A few weeks later, the new parents shared that Malti had had a difficult start to life, spending more than 100 days in the NICU before coming home to them.
A photo posted by priyankachopra on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
