North West Is Dropping Her First Album, Titled 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West, 10, has just announced her upcoming debut album.

The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made the announcement when she took to the stage during a listening party for her dad's latest album, Vultures 1, in Phoenix on Sunday.

"I’ve been working on an album," North told the crowd, drawing enthusiastic cheers. "And it’s called Elementary School Dropout." Her siblings Chicago and Psalm also joined her on stage to dance with her to her song "Talking," as reported by Billboard.

The album's title is a reference to her dad's debut album The College Dropout, released in 2004.

"Talking" appears on Vultures 1, with North getting a "featuring" credit on the track.

In February, "Talking" made the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with proud mom Kim Kardashian celebrating the milestone on Instagram Stories with the words, "My baby!!!!" (via Billboard).

At just 10 years old, North is already known for her slew of talents.

First off, she can dance—as evidenced when she was invited to show off her moves on stage with Katy Perry. Second, she's a natural at fashion styling—as we've found out over and over via her super cool outfits and her creative direction on a family Vogue shoot.

Other talents include her business acumen, since she's apparently planning on running Yeezy one day, and is infamous for her lemonade stand antics.

The little girl is also a budding influencer, often sharing viral content on the TikTok account she shares with her mom, and—speaking of her mom—she's also incredibly skilled at publicly making fun of the SKIMS founder. Never a dull moment, honestly.