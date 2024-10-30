Olivia Rodrigo Walks on Air in the Naked Shoe Trend and a Fiery Studded Mini Dress
Talk about an optical illusion.
The naked shoe trend just got its coveted Gen Z endorsement from none other than Olivia Rodrigo, and on national TV at that.
Celebrities have been getting transparent in all sorts of naked shoes this fall, from Jennifer Lopez's coordinating birkin and naked pumps to Kim Kardashian's sky-high PVC pleasers. Olivia Rodrigo joined into the mass optical illusion on her Oct. 29 stop by The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon. The styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo had Rodrigo step into a pair of Amina Muaddi wedges made from a crystal-clear material. Their near-invisible heel and straps made the "Deja Vu" singer look like she was walking en pointe—or floating on air.
Rodrigo's heels balanced out a straight-off-the-runway mini dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which debuted on the designer's Spring 2025 runway. In its own way, the fire-engine red piece was another visual mind-trick: It appeared comprised of one long, studded belt wrapped around and around Rodrigo's body to create a dress, with one small section at the hem hanging low to reveal a slice of skin. Very punk rock, very Guts World Tour.
Saint Sernin's inventive dresses—heavy on layered-belt effects and studded details—have been a fixture in celebrity circles this year, plucked off the rack by celebrities who style themselves more for a concert stage than a red carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier, and Dua Lipa have all tapped the designer for recent appearances.
There's a lot of overlap between Olivia Rodrigo's renegade lyrics and Saint Sernin's boundary-pushing silhouettes. A naked shoe sighting in the same look was less expected: While footwear with a barefoot effect dominated runways from Tibi to Brandon Maxwell for the Spring 2025 season, they haven't yet been spotted in Rodrigo's wardrobe. She's usually more likely to put a punk-rock twist on the Mary Janes trend, or stomp onstage in a pair of Dr. Martens.
Then again, stopping by a talk show desk in what looks like bare feet is a fairly metal move. Maybe there's more to the style than a chance to show off a fresh pedicure.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
