The naked shoe trend just got its coveted Gen Z endorsement from none other than Olivia Rodrigo, and on national TV at that.

Celebrities have been getting transparent in all sorts of naked shoes this fall, from Jennifer Lopez's coordinating birkin and naked pumps to Kim Kardashian's sky-high PVC pleasers. Olivia Rodrigo joined into the mass optical illusion on her Oct. 29 stop by The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon. The styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo had Rodrigo step into a pair of Amina Muaddi wedges made from a crystal-clear material. Their near-invisible heel and straps made the "Deja Vu" singer look like she was walking en pointe—or floating on air.

Olivia Rodrigo stopped by The Tonight Show wearing a pair of naked wedges by Amina Muaddi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's heels balanced out a straight-off-the-runway mini dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which debuted on the designer's Spring 2025 runway. In its own way, the fire-engine red piece was another visual mind-trick: It appeared comprised of one long, studded belt wrapped around and around Rodrigo's body to create a dress, with one small section at the hem hanging low to reveal a slice of skin. Very punk rock, very Guts World Tour.

Saint Sernin's inventive dresses—heavy on layered-belt effects and studded details—have been a fixture in celebrity circles this year, plucked off the rack by celebrities who style themselves more for a concert stage than a red carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier, and Dua Lipa have all tapped the designer for recent appearances.

She paired her optical illusion shoes with a mini dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and a dark pedicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot of overlap between Olivia Rodrigo's renegade lyrics and Saint Sernin's boundary-pushing silhouettes. A naked shoe sighting in the same look was less expected: While footwear with a barefoot effect dominated runways from Tibi to Brandon Maxwell for the Spring 2025 season, they haven't yet been spotted in Rodrigo's wardrobe. She's usually more likely to put a punk-rock twist on the Mary Janes trend, or stomp onstage in a pair of Dr. Martens.

Then again, stopping by a talk show desk in what looks like bare feet is a fairly metal move. Maybe there's more to the style than a chance to show off a fresh pedicure.

