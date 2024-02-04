Taylor Swift Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo Proves There's No Bad Blood Between Them

Fans of pop music legends can rest easy knowing that two of today's biggest stars are still on good terms. At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Taylor Swift was on her feet singing along to Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" performance, quashing rumors of a beef between them.

In 2021, Rodrigo called herself the "biggest Swiftie in the world." The two pop stars first met at the Brit Awards that year, taking silly photos together at the event. But fans have wondered if things have soured between them since then, as Sabrina Carpenter opened for Swift on her Eras tour.

Carpenter and Rodrigo famously have beef after the Girl Meets World actress reportedly started dating Rodrigo's rumored ex and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, Joshua Bassett. (Several of Rodrigo's songs, including her breakout hit "Driver's License," have been rumored to be about Carpenter.)

Taylor Swift sings along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/707bycT29VFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Aside from the supposed drama with Carpenter, rumors of a Rodrigo-Swift feud swirled after the "good 4 u" singer gave Swift and Jack Antonoff songwriting credits (and therefore royalties) for two of her songs that were apparently inspired by Swift's work. (As Entertainment Weekly noted, the requests came through the artists' teams, not from Swift to Rodrigo directly.)

Rodrigo has also shut down rumors about a potential feud with Swift. "I don’t have beef with anyone," she told Rolling Stone in 2023, after being asked whether Swift was the inspiration behind "Vampire." She added, "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say."

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo A photo posted by oliviarodrigo on

Still, any supposed drama between Rodrigo and Carpenter has nothing to do with Swift. And if her dancing at the Grammys is any indication, Swift isn't picking sides. Can we just enjoy all three artists' music and stop pitting women against each other?