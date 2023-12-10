Before Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Olivia Rodrigo Gives Us Festive Red Vintage Versace—and Combat Boots

Olivia Rodrigo has had a busy weekend: she performed on Saturday Night Live last night (where she played a piano rendition of “Vampire” and, elsewhere in the show, “All-American Bitch”). While playing “Vampire,” Rodrigo wore a sparkly silver halter dress; for “All-American Bitch,” she was in a high-neck pink dress (which was eventually smeared with cake).
Later that night, on her way to the SNL afterparty, she wore a fuzzy green top and ultra-low rise satin pants that took us back to the early aughts (as in, before Rodrigo was born, even—she came into the world in 2003).
But it’s her look from the night prior that we can’t stop thinking about: a red vintage Versace minidress, part of the house’s 1996 couture collection, that Rodrigo wore to the 2023 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. It features a sheer bodice with crystal embellishments and a leather skirt; Rodrigo added black lace-up combat Dr. Martens boots and matching knee-high socks to complete the look.
So, indeed, a busy weekend—perhaps good preparation for 2024. In February, she’ll be at the Grammys, where she’s nominated for six different awards: “Vampire” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance; her album, Guts, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year; and “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” is nominated for Best Rock Song.
Just a few weeks later, she’ll kick off her “Guts” tour in Palm Springs, California, which runs through August. Rodridgo told People how she felt about being nominated for so many Grammy Awards, telling the outlet it’s “so insane. It’s just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way. I’m very grateful.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Anne Hathaway’s Look Is Ushering Us Into Winter In the Most Beautiful Way
Angelic winter white is a trend we can get behind.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Julia Stiles Steals the Show With Surprise ‘Save the Last Dance’ Cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’
This is, randomly, the second time this week Stiles has reenacted a character of hers from the early aughts time period.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Says Gigi Hadid’s Clothing Line “Makes Damn Nice Clothes” in Supportive Instagram Post
Hadid’s response was equally as sweet.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Looked Really Scared When Olivia Rodrigo Suffered a Fake VMAs Malfunction—But Don't Try to Make It a Viral Meme
Poor Sel.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Olivia Rodrigo on Rumored Taylor Swift Feud: “I Don’t Have Beef with Anyone”
Rodrigo opens up in a new wide-ranging interview.
By Rachel Burchfield