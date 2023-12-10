Before Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Olivia Rodrigo Gives Us Festive Red Vintage Versace—and Combat Boots

Olivia Rodrigo has had a busy weekend: she performed on Saturday Night Live last night (where she played a piano rendition of “Vampire” and, elsewhere in the show, “All-American Bitch”). While playing “Vampire,” Rodrigo wore a sparkly silver halter dress; for “All-American Bitch,” she was in a high-neck pink dress (which was eventually smeared with cake).

Later that night, on her way to the SNL afterparty, she wore a fuzzy green top and ultra-low rise satin pants that took us back to the early aughts (as in, before Rodrigo was born, even—she came into the world in 2003).

But it’s her look from the night prior that we can’t stop thinking about: a red vintage Versace minidress, part of the house’s 1996 couture collection, that Rodrigo wore to the 2023 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. It features a sheer bodice with crystal embellishments and a leather skirt; Rodrigo added black lace-up combat Dr. Martens boots and matching knee-high socks to complete the look.

So, indeed, a busy weekend—perhaps good preparation for 2024. In February, she’ll be at the Grammys, where she’s nominated for six different awards: “Vampire” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance; her album, Guts, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year; and “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” is nominated for Best Rock Song.